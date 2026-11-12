Russian Forces Strike Zlatopil In Kharkiv Region: Enterprise Destroyed, People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zlatopil Mayor Mykola Baksheiev announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary information, two S-8000 missiles (Banderol-type) struck a civilian enterprise located near a residential area. Unfortunately, two civilians were injured in the enemy attack: a man born in 1938 and a child born in 2015. All those injured received the necessary medical assistance,” the post said.

According to Baksheiev, the attack caused extensive damage to the enterprise and sparked a fire on its premises. Several private homes, a garage and other residents' property were also damaged. Several cars were burned.

Russian drone attacks onleaves five injured

As reported, on November 4, Russian forces struck an enterprise in Zlatopil, Kharkiv region. Products were destroyed, equipment was damaged, and a large-scale fire broke out.