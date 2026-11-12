Russian Forces Strike Zlatopil In Kharkiv Region: Enterprise Destroyed, People Injured
“According to preliminary information, two S-8000 missiles (Banderol-type) struck a civilian enterprise located near a residential area. Unfortunately, two civilians were injured in the enemy attack: a man born in 1938 and a child born in 2015. All those injured received the necessary medical assistance,” the post said.
According to Baksheiev, the attack caused extensive damage to the enterprise and sparked a fire on its premises. Several private homes, a garage and other residents' property were also damaged. Several cars were burned.Read also: Russian drone attacks on Kharkiv leaves five injured
As reported, on November 4, Russian forces struck an enterprise in Zlatopil, Kharkiv region. Products were destroyed, equipment was damaged, and a large-scale fire broke out.
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