EU Outlines 'Winter' Assistance For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa following their meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“As another winter of war approaches, the European Commission is deploying immediate support on the ground,” the leaders said.

Recalling the EU's pledge to help maintain electricity supplies and support Ukrainians throughout the winter, the officials said that the commitment was being fulfilled.

“We are mobilising 500 generators from our rescEU reserves, helping establish emergency support centres and providing essential equipment,” von der Leyen and Costa said.

They added that the EU was facilitating the delivery to Ukraine of four floating bridges from Norway and 200 buses.

“Our teams are working hand in hand with Ukrainian authorities to ensure this assistance reaches those who need it,” the statement said.

EU to activate special emergency mechanism for Ukraine – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa said that the EU was working on a plan for Ukraine's reconstruction after the war ends and would continue providing financial and military assistance to strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table on ending the war.

The European Political Community summit is taking place in Dublin today, with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky attending.

Earlier this week, it became known that Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi had provided European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib with detailed information on Ukraine's urgent needs, particularly in the energy and logistics sectors, after President Zelensky requested assistance from the European Commission through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Photo: EU