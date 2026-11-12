Zelensky, Tusk Discuss Ukraine's Preparations For Winter, Front Line And Diplomacy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Diplomacy, the front line, and the situation with Russian strikes were the main topics we discussed today. We also talked about how Poland can help us prepare for this winter and expand transport links between our countries, particularly for fuel supplies. This can truly help strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the two sides also discussed European issues and steps that could accelerate Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The President stressed that Ukraine sees EU membership as one of the security guarantees not only for itself but also for Europe as a whole.

Zelensky thanked Tusk for launching military exercises involving countries participating in the Coalition of the Willing.

“This is a signal we need, and we count on it to help build reliable security for the future,” the President said.

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As reported, Poland will allocate an additional PLN 8 million (approximately EUR 1.8 million) to purchase generators for Ukraine, helping the country prepare for winter and strengthen the resilience of its energy sector.

File photo: Office of the President of Ukraine