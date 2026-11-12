Finland To Allocate Over EUR 37M For Ukraine's Reconstruction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is said in a statement by the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports.

The funding will be provided under SISU (Strategic Investment and Support for Ukraine), a joint initiative of the Ministry and Finnish state-owned financing company Finnvera.

The entire amount will be channeled through the European Union's Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) and administered by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

In October 2026, Finnvera and the European Commission signed a €240 million guarantee agreement under the SISU program. This will enable the financing of investments aimed at strengthening Ukraine's critical infrastructure and expand opportunities for Finnish companies to participate in the country's reconstruction.

According to the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, SISU helps Ukrainian businesses develop in the defense, security and dual-use technology sectors, access international markets and obtain financing. It also supports risk management and preparation for attracting investment.

At the same time, the program supports Finland's and the EU's objectives of strengthening Ukraine's financial resilience, innovation capacity and long-term reconstruction. It also encourages increased private investment in Ukraine's development.

“SISU aims to attract new investment to Ukraine. The programme brings together Finnish business expertise, Ukraine's reconstruction needs and EU funding opportunities. In this way, we are building cooperation between businesses in sectors that are essential to Ukraine. Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine over the long term, with businesses playing a key role in the country's reconstruction and economic growth,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen said.

Nordic countries have provided Ukraine with nearly $50B in aid since full-scale invasion began, Sybiha says

According to Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Finnvera have created new financing opportunities for Finnish companies seeking to enter the Ukrainian market.

As Ukrinform reported, Estonia will provide an additional €6.5 million to help Ukraine prepare for winter.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine