Russian Forces Attack Rescue Workers In Komyshuvakha Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian attack damaged specialized rescue equipment and a service vehicle. No one was injured, the SES said.

Russian FPV drone strike onleaves three injured

As Ukrinform reported, on November 2, Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a school that was being used for humanitarian purposes. At least 55 people were killed in the attack. SES rescue workers and canine teams continued clearing the rubble and searching the area for the bodies of those killed.

On November 8, Russian forces attacked rescue workers with drones three times as they were working at the site of the airstrike in Komyshuvakha. Two rescuers were reported injured. Search operations are ongoing. According to police, 19 people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine