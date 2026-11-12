Ukraine Seeking To Engage More Mediators In Efforts To Bring Children Back From Russia And TOT Betsa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa said this in a comment to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

“Now that Melania Trump has joined the latest initiatives, there is hope that this process can be unblocked,” Betsa said. She thanked the U.S. First Lady for her efforts and expressed hope that she would continue to provide support.

As an example of effective mediation, Betsa cited Oleshky, where, with Melania Trump's assistance, an agreement was reached on a localized ceasefire to allow the evacuation of civilians. According to her, this was preceded by months of quiet diplomacy.

Betsa identified Qatar as the main mediator in efforts to bring the children back. She said the Vatican had also been involved in this work at certain stages. Some other countries are interested in acting as mediators but have not yet announced their involvement because they are assessing whether they can secure Moscow's consent to the children's return.“Countries that have influence over Russia are important to us,” Betsa stressed.

The deputy minister noted that the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children comprises 53 participants, including states and international organizations. In May, partners met in Brussels, and in September they continued discussions at a conference in Toronto hosted by Ukraine, Canada and Norway.

“It is important that countries do not limit themselves to statements of support for Ukraine or condemnation of Russia, but make commitments under the coalition's projects,” Betsa said.

According to her, countries that cannot act as mediators can fund reintegration programs or provide children with educational, social and psychological support. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have agreed to assist children in transit.

Five more children returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory

At the same time, Ukrainian diplomats are raising the issue of the children's return at the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe, and are documenting deportations, abductions and the militarization of children in the occupied territories together with international partners. Betsa stressed that the return of children, illegally detained civilians and prisoners of war is part of the peace negotiations:“There can be no just peace without this.”

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 20,651 cases of deportation and/or forced transfer of children have been recorded, while 2,665 children have been brought back to Ukraine through various efforts.