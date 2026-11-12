Ukrainian Deep Strikes Were Launched Four Years Ago By HUR Unit Military Commander

MENAFN - UkrinForm) "Vector," commander of the HUR unit responsible for carrying out such strikes against the enemy, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Back in late October four years ago, a unit within the Main Intelligence Directorate launched Ukraine's deep-strike campaign from scratch. We carried out the first launches of Liutyi drones over distances of more than 1,000 kilometers. This marked a new era in the war. Before that, we had been operating at ranges of 500-600 kilometers," he said.

According to "Vector," long-range strikes against Russia began with the first ten Liutyi drones. The Bober, FP, Morok and other drones were added somewhat later. At the time, no one could have imagined that Ukrainian drones would eventually fly 3,000-3,500 kilometers.

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"Vector" stressed that the drone itself is only one part of a successful mission. Considerable work goes into planning, route development and various preparations.

All of this was initially undertaken by the unit, which operated within the HUR structure for quite a long time.

"Members of the unit are career military personnel. We are not keen on using various kinds of names. We have a military unit number, and that is the only way we identify ourselves. Our unit is involved not only in deep strikes but also in all advanced strike capabilities and intelligence," "Vector" said when asked about the unit's name.

According to the commander, the unit consists exclusively of senior officers with extensive combat experience and a range of skills needed to launch drones.

Its targets are the most heavily fortified and militarized facilities in Russia, where personnel and modern equipment are stationed.