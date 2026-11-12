Air Defense Neutralizes 124 Russian Drones, Two S8000 Banderol/Dan-T Missiles On Nov 12

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

The military said that between 06:30 and 19:00 on Thursday, Russian forces "attacked Ukraine with 143 attack drones (66 of them jet-powered), Gerberas and other types of UAVs, as well as S8000 Banderol/Dan-T."

Preliminary reports indicate that air defense shot down or jammed 124 enemy drones (60 of them jet-powered), as well as two S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles.

Large fire breaks out at Naftogaz facility in Dnipropetrovsk region following Russian attack

The military stressed that several Russian drones were still in Ukrainian airspace and that air defense operations were ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone strike caused a fire in a high-rise residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, killing one person and injuring seven others.

In Zlatopil, Kharkiv region, a Russian attack involving Banderol munitions destroyed an industrial facility and damaged residential buildings. A child was among those injured.