German Industrial Union Plans Nationwide 24-Hour Warning Strikes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Germany's largest industrial trade union, IG Metall, has decided to organise 24-hour warning strikes at hundreds of companies after collective wage negotiations ended without an agreement.

The move is intended to increase pressure on employers following three unsuccessful rounds of negotiations. The union has yet to announce the exact list of companies that will be affected or the dates of the strikes.

IG Metall is demanding a 5% pay increase over one year for approximately 3.7 million workers, alongside guarantees to protect jobs and industrial facilities.

Employers, meanwhile, have proposed a 1.3% wage increase combined with a one-off payment spread over a longer period.

According to the union, approximately 464,000 workers took part in the initial warning strikes.

Employers have criticised the planned 24-hour walkouts, arguing that they could inflict substantial economic damage on the industrial sector and describing the action as disproportionate.