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Putin Proposes Humanitarian Zone In Donbass City


Date: 2026-11-12 01:38:43

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Thursday a humanitarian zone in the city of Kostyantynivka in the Donbass region, similar to the one already established in Oleshky in southern Ukraine. He stated that Russia controls the city and would take five days to clear mines in the area, while promising to guarantee the safety of the humanitarian mission.

Putin is meeting with United States special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who arrived in Moscow earlier today, to continue the diplomatic initiative to facilitate the Ukraine peace process, a day after the trilateral encounter in Abu Dhabi.

At the same time, Putin declared that Moscow desires a permanent peace with Ukraine.

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AzerNews

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