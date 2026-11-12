Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Participation In Roundtable Discussion As Part Of 9Th EPC Summit Shared On His Social Media
Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's participation in a roundtable discussion entitled“Building a Competitive Europe – Innovation, Connectivity and Affordable Energy” as part of the 9th European Political Community Summit in Dublin has been published on his social media pages.
The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev participated in a roundtable discussion within the framework of the 9th Summit of the European Political Community."
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