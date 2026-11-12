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Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Prime Minister Of Armenia Posted On His Social Media


Date: 2026-11-12 01:38:42

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Footage about President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has been published on his social media pages.

The post reads: "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia in Dublin."

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AzerNews

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