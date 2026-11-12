Senior Lecturer, Research, Division of Molecular and Cellular Function, University of Manchester

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Dr Joan Chang is a Senior Lecturer in Research within the Division of Molecular & Cellular Function at the University of Manchester.

As an extracellular matrix (ECM) scientist, her research focuses on the molecular mechanisms governing circadian rhythm, endocytic recycling, and matrix homeostasis in fibrosis and tissue remodelling.

Dr Chang earned her PhD from The Institute of Cancer Research and her BSc from Imperial College London.

Her pioneering work on collagen trafficking has been supported by a prestigious UKRI MRC Career Development Award, and she was awarded the MRC Early Career Impact Prize in 2024.

–present Senior Lecturer - Research, Division of Molecular & Cellular Function, University of Manchester

Experience