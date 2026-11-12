Benjamin Smith

PhD Candidate in Theoretical Particle Physics, University of Glasgow

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a final-year theoretical particle physics PhD student at the University of Glasgow, currently based at CERN. I completed my undergraduate and master's degrees at The University of Manchester.

My research is focussed on how we can go beyond our best theory of fundamental particles and forces, the Standard Model, to address some of the biggest open questions in physics such as the nature of dark matter and the origin of particle mass hierarchies.

Specifically, I work at the intersection of Higgs and flavour physics, exploring how techniques such as effective field theory can be used to combine information from different measurements at the Large Hadron Collider and constrain the form of new physics.

I am particularly interested in how future colliders, such as FCC-ee, could test the Standard Model with unprecedented precision, and uncover what lies beyond it.

Alongside my research, I'm passionate about science outreach and organise cloud chamber workshops at schools in the Glasgow area, where students build and operate their own particle detectors.

–present PhD student, University of Glasgow

2022 The University of Manchester, MPhys in Physics

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