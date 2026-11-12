Matthias Kowasch

Since 2024: Full Professor, Sorbonne University, Paris, France 2021-2025: Professor II, University of Inland Norway, Hamar, Norway 2018-2024: Full Professor, University College of Teacher Education Styria, Graz, Austria 2016–2018: Assistant Professor, University of Graz, Austria 2014–2016: Lecturer, University of Bremen, Germany 2013–2014: Postdoc, Institute of Research for Development (IRD), New Caledonia 2012–2013: Lecturer, University of New Caledonia, New Caledonia 2006-2010: PhD thesis, University of Heidelberg/University of Montpellier 3 2004–2011: Secondary school teacher (French and Geography) at“Gymnasium Lilienthal” (Germany)

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