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Matthias Kowasch


Date: 2026-11-12 01:37:49

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, Sorbonne Université
Profile Articles

Since 2024: Full Professor, Sorbonne University, Paris, France
2021-2025: Professor II, University of Inland Norway, Hamar, Norway
2018-2024: Full Professor, University College of Teacher Education Styria, Graz, Austria
2016–2018: Assistant Professor, University of Graz, Austria
2014–2016: Lecturer, University of Bremen, Germany
2013–2014: Postdoc, Institute of Research for Development (IRD), New Caledonia
2012–2013: Lecturer, University of New Caledonia, New Caledonia
2006-2010: PhD thesis, University of Heidelberg/University of Montpellier 3
2004–2011: Secondary school teacher (French and Geography) at“Gymnasium Lilienthal” (Germany)

Experience
  • –present Professor, Sorbonne Université
Education
  • 2010 University of Heidelberg/University of Montpellier 3, PhD Geography

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