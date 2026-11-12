Matthias Kowasch
- Professor, Sorbonne Université
Since 2024: Full Professor, Sorbonne University, Paris, France
2021-2025: Professor II, University of Inland Norway, Hamar, Norway
2018-2024: Full Professor, University College of Teacher Education Styria, Graz, Austria
2016–2018: Assistant Professor, University of Graz, Austria
2014–2016: Lecturer, University of Bremen, Germany
2013–2014: Postdoc, Institute of Research for Development (IRD), New Caledonia
2012–2013: Lecturer, University of New Caledonia, New Caledonia
2006-2010: PhD thesis, University of Heidelberg/University of Montpellier 3
2004–2011: Secondary school teacher (French and Geography) at“Gymnasium Lilienthal” (Germany)
- –present Professor, Sorbonne Université
- 2010 University of Heidelberg/University of Montpellier 3, PhD Geography
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