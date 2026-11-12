Emily Chiang

My research focuses on linguistic expressions of identity in online criminal contexts using pragmatic tools like rhetorical move analysis and speech act theory. Previously I have explored linguistic identity in online child sexual abuse interactions, and how linguistic analysis and understanding can inform undercover police practice in this area. My current research interests include the language of dark web fraud communities and the use of large language models (LLMs) for malicious purposes.

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