Shelly Russell-Mayhew

Professor and Registered Psychologist, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary

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I am a professor and registered psychologist with a research program in the prevention and treatment of eating and weight-related issues. In 2014, I was awarded with the Distinguished Research Supervision Award from the Werklund School of Education and in 2015 I was awarded a Werklund Research Professorship.

The primary objective of my research program is to lead and transform prevention research about weight-related issues like body image (perceptions, attitudes, and experiences about the body), disordered eating (e.g., unhealthy methods of weight change), weight-related disorders (e.g., obesity and eating disorders) and professional conversations and interactions about weight (e.g., weight bias). Body weight and embodiment are both important to well-being and healthy development. My research is informed by clinical and research experience in interdisciplinary team contexts, as well as linkages between my work in academia and committee work with policy-makers and community partners.

My research: (a) focuses on the prevention of eating-related issues particularly in school contexts; (b) considers the risk and protective factors that integrate the prevention of eating disorders and obesity with the promotion of mental wellness and resiliency; (c) uses various and mixed methodological designs to capture both process and outcome in an ecological framework; and (d) capitalizes on interdisciplinary knowledge in creating research teams.

To learn more about Dr. Russell-Mayhew's research, publications, teaching, afilitations, etc. click here: cv-russell-mayhew-2018

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2023–present Associate dean, Research - Werklund School of Education 2005–2019 Professor, University of Calgary

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