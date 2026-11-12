Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:47 AM EST - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.: Today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $9.4 million, down 18.3% from $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 and 13.5% from $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2026. Operating loss was $3.7 million, compared with $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2026. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $0.26.
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