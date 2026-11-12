Central Asia Metals PLC
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:29 AM EST - Central Asia Metals PLC: Announced that Chief Executive Officer Gavin Ferrar, will formally open trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange tomorrow in Toronto, to mark the recent listing of CAML's shares on the TSX. Central Asia Metals PLC shares T are trading unchanged at $2.46.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment