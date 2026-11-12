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Central Asia Metals PLC


Date: 2026-11-12 01:34:43

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:29 AM EST - Central Asia Metals PLC: Announced that Chief Executive Officer Gavin Ferrar, will formally open trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange tomorrow in Toronto, to mark the recent listing of CAML's shares on the TSX. Central Asia Metals PLC shares T are trading unchanged at $2.46.

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Baystreet.ca

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