ATCO. Cargojet, CP At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ATCO Ltd. (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $87.67. ATCO this week reported Adjusted Earnings of $112 million, or $1 per share, in Q3 2026; up approximately 9% year-over-year.
Cargojet Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $108.28. Wednesday, Cargojet announced the expansion of its Hamilton (YHM)–Miami (MIA) service to three weekly inbound and outbound operations on Days 1, 3 and 5, effective December 2.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $135.10. CP has delivered a strong multi-year share price run, and with the stock recently closing at $129.97, the key issue for investors is whether that market value is supported by the cash the railway can generate over time.
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd Class A (T. CTC.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $219.19. Canadian Tire announced strong results for its third quarter ended October 3, which included Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) from continuing operations of $4.27, up $1.14 or 36.4% compared to Q3 2025, and up $0.49 or 13.0% on a normalized basis.
Descartes Systems Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $136.56. Descartes is back in focus after announcing that its MacroPoint Advanced Ocean Visibility platform now plugs directly into SAP Business Network, feeding container level tracking data into existing SAP freight workflows. Recent price action has leaned positive, with Descartes Systems Group posting a 12.3%, one-month share price return and a 20.3% three-month gain.
Greenfire Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.99. This week, Strathcona Resources Ltd. agreed to buy Greenfire Resources Ltd. in a deal valued as high as $2.9 billion.
Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 63 cents. No news stories available today.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $226.47 Wednesday, Kinaxis announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid. In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its common shares
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.63. Wednesday, Medexus reported fiscal Q2 2027 net revenue of $29.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, operating income of $2.4 million, and net income of $0.8 million - all quarterly records since fiscal Q4 2025, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth
Quebecor Inc (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $77.81. Quebecor boasted a record third quarter for cellular subscriptions, reporting it added 136,700 net mobile lines, up from 113,800 subscriber additions in the same period last year.
Waste Connections, Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $273.88. No news stories available today.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $63.16. Tuesday, TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for October 2026.
Cargojet Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $108.28. Wednesday, Cargojet announced the expansion of its Hamilton (YHM)–Miami (MIA) service to three weekly inbound and outbound operations on Days 1, 3 and 5, effective December 2.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $135.10. CP has delivered a strong multi-year share price run, and with the stock recently closing at $129.97, the key issue for investors is whether that market value is supported by the cash the railway can generate over time.
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd Class A (T. CTC.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $219.19. Canadian Tire announced strong results for its third quarter ended October 3, which included Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) from continuing operations of $4.27, up $1.14 or 36.4% compared to Q3 2025, and up $0.49 or 13.0% on a normalized basis.
Descartes Systems Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $136.56. Descartes is back in focus after announcing that its MacroPoint Advanced Ocean Visibility platform now plugs directly into SAP Business Network, feeding container level tracking data into existing SAP freight workflows. Recent price action has leaned positive, with Descartes Systems Group posting a 12.3%, one-month share price return and a 20.3% three-month gain.
Greenfire Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.99. This week, Strathcona Resources Ltd. agreed to buy Greenfire Resources Ltd. in a deal valued as high as $2.9 billion.
Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 63 cents. No news stories available today.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $226.47 Wednesday, Kinaxis announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid. In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its common shares
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.63. Wednesday, Medexus reported fiscal Q2 2027 net revenue of $29.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, operating income of $2.4 million, and net income of $0.8 million - all quarterly records since fiscal Q4 2025, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth
Quebecor Inc (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $77.81. Quebecor boasted a record third quarter for cellular subscriptions, reporting it added 136,700 net mobile lines, up from 113,800 subscriber additions in the same period last year.
Waste Connections, Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $273.88. No news stories available today.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $63.16. Tuesday, TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for October 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment