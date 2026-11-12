Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Polymarket Cuts Jobs As Competition Intensifies


Date: 2026-11-12 01:31:30

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Multiple media reports say Polymarket is reducing its workforce and ending contractor agreements as it faces increased competition in the prediction market industry.

Polymarket has not announced a specific number of job cuts. But multiple media reports say the company is reorganizing as it faces stiff competition, particularly from archrival Kalshi.

Bloomberg says the company confirmed that job cuts are taking place and that they involve "a lot of new hires, changes in personnel, and letting some people go."

There are also reports that Polymarket is ending or restructuring many of its contractor agreements as it looks to bolster its finance.

Polymarket CEO and co-founder Shayne Coplan is reported to be under pressure to bring more discipline to the business ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO) in 2027.

Polymarket, which lets users bet on the outcomes of elections, sports and other real-world events, trails rival Kalshi in monthly trading volumes, according to data from each company.

Kalshi and Polymarket also face growing competition from other companies that are expanding into prediction markets, including DraftKings (NASDAQ: $DKNG) and Gemini (NASDAQ: $GEMI).

The restructuring also comes after Polymarket made changes to its leadership team, naming former Amazon (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Warren Jenson as its finance chief.

Polymarket and Kalshi are each privately held and their stocks do not trade on public exchanges.

MENAFN12112026007606016353ID1111954133


Yolo Wire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search