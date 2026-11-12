Visure Solutions Launches Visure X: The AI-Native Engineering Platform Built For The Rigor Of Safety-Critical Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The next-generation requirements management experience Rebuilt from the ground up for large, complex programs, Visure X connects requirements, models, risks, tests, and the wider PLM and CAD digital thread, with AI that works inside your compliance process rather than around it.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visure Solutions, a leading provider of requirements management and ALM software for regulated industries, today announced the general availability of Visure X. The new platform helps aerospace, defense, automotive, medical device, rail and industrial teams take products from concept to certification faster, without loosening the traceability and audit evidence that regulators expect. Visure X is available now to new customers and as an upgrade for existing Visure Requirements ALM customers.

The Challenge

Safety-critical products now combine mechanical, electrical, software, and systems engineering, often across suppliers and product variants. Each discipline works in its own tool. A single change to a requirement can ripple into models, CAD, tests, hazard analyses and certification evidence, and teams spend weeks reconstructing that picture by hand before every review or audit.

At the same time, engineering organizations are under pressure to adopt AI. Generic AI assistants do not understand an organization's information model, approval rules, or regulatory obligations. Their output still has to be checked, traced, and justified, so in regulated programs they often add review effort instead of removing it.

What Visure X Delivers

Built for scale. Visure X is a fully web-based platform, rebuilt from the ground up for performance on large, complex programs. Requirements, SysML models, tests, risks, and compliance evidence share one governed environment, which teams can work in through Document, List, Kanban, and Traceability views.

AI that finds what reviews miss. AI Project Analysis reads every document in a project and builds a knowledge graph of engineering claims, covering values, units, conditions, and relationships. It then checks them against each other. It flags contradictions between specifications, duplicated requirements, missing trace links, tests that do not fully verify their requirement, and terms defined differently in different documents. Requirements can also be checked against reference standards and supplier specifications in the project knowledge base. Every finding states its evidence, severity, and confidence, and cites the source file and page. Only changed items are re-analyzed, so analysis cost follows the pace of editing rather than the size of the project.

An AI Agent that answers to your process. Engineers can ask the Visure AI Agent to draft, improve, import, and link content. Teams can also give it scheduled or event-triggered tasks, such as turning new defect reports into tracked items or producing a report at every baseline. By default, every write the agent makes waits as a proposal for human approval. Each proposal records who produced it and who reviewed it, and the agent can only use the connectors and tools an administrator allows. Requirement quality checks follow INCOSE guidance and EARS patterns.

Your models, your data. Organizations choose their LLM provider for each project: a cloud provider, a private deployment in their own Microsoft Azure or Amazon Bedrock subscription, or a fully local model that exposes nothing outside the network. This gives defense, aerospace, and medical programs a practical way to adopt AI within their own data-handling rules.







Figure 1. Visure X brings requirements authoring and review into a unified web-based workspace.

Open by design with MCP. Visure X includes both an MCP server and an MCP client. External AI assistants and agents can work directly with requirements, links, and evidence under the same permissions and audit trail as any user. In the other direction, the Visure AI Agent can reach tools such as Jira, GitHub, SharePoint, and PLM and CAD systems. This connects requirements to the wider digital thread from concept through design to verification. ReqIF, SysML model import, webhooks and a REST API complete the integration story.

Variants, parallel work and reuse without copy-and-paste. Product configurations are managed as variants. Parallel development happens in branches that merge back under control. Projects can share common safety, regulatory, or platform requirements as reusable components that stay synchronized with each new baseline. Global parameters keep shared values, such as limits, thresholds, and timings, consistent wherever they are used.

Change control and audit evidence on demand. Change Requests, configurable suspect links, and impact analysis show what a change touches before it is committed. Semantic suspicion goes a step further and flags other items that state the same fact, even when they are not linked. Reviews, signed approvals, and baselines freeze content for audit. When a baseline is created, or a document is approved, evidence packages for traceability, test, change, and delivery can be generated automatically. Templates support DO-178C, ISO 26262, ASPICE, IEC 62304, ISO 14971, EN 50128, and other frameworks.









Figure 2. Connected traceability helps teams review dependencies and assess the impact of engineering changes.

For Existing Visure Customers

Visure X was shaped by what Visure customers asked for: more speed on large projects, a simpler interface, and better support for parallel work. On large projects, it is significantly faster than Visure Requirements ALM. Teams on Visure Requirements ALM can bring their history with them. A Visure project or repository template can be imported directly into Visure X with its documents, attributes, links, baselines, and change history. The original authors and dates are preserved, which keeps the audit trail intact. A server-to-server import also lets teams move individual specifications at their own pace.

That means organizations certified on today's processes can adopt Visure X project by project, without rebuilding the evidence they have already accumulated.

Quotes and Availability

“In safety-critical engineering, AI is only useful if you can trust it and prove what it did,” said Fernando Valera, CTO and co-founder of Visure Solutions.“Visure X puts AI to work on the hardest part of the job: finding the contradictions, gaps and untested conditions hidden across thousands of requirements. Every suggestion stays under the same approvals and audit trail as the rest of your engineering process.”

“Our customers told us exactly what they needed: more speed on large projects, a simpler interface and better ways to work in parallel,” Valera added.“Visure X delivers that, and it connects requirements to the rest of the digital thread so that every discipline works from the same source of truth.”

Availability

Visure X is available now. Existing Visure customers can contact their account manager about upgrade options. To request a demonstration, visit .

About Visure Solutions

Visure Solutions provides AI-native requirements management and ALM software to organizations developing safety-critical and regulated products in aerospace, defense, automotive, medical devices, rail, and industrial markets. Visure helps engineering teams improve product quality, demonstrate compliance with industry standards, and bring products to market faster. Visure Solutions is headquartered in San Francisco.

Media Contact

Marcelo Zegarra

Visure Solutions

+1 415 745-3304

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