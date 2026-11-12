Hudson Talent Solutions Ranks #2 In APAC And #3 In EMEA In HRO Today's 2026 RPO Baker's Dozen Rankings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New regional recognition builds on Hudson's #3 global ranking, reinforcing its position among the world's leading RPO providers

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Talent Solutions, a global talent advisory partner, has earned top-three rankings in both Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in HRO Today's 2026 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, ranking #2 overall in APAC and #3 overall in EMEA.

The latest recognition builds on Hudson's previously announced #3 global ranking, marking its 18th consecutive year on the Global RPO Baker's Dozen. Together, these results reflect the strength of Hudson's client partnerships, regional expertise, and consistent delivery across markets.

In addition to its overall regional rankings, Hudson earned the following category distinctions:

Asia-Pacific (APAC)



Quality of Service: #3

Breadth of Service: #4 Size of Deals: #3



Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)



Quality of Service: #3

Breadth of Service: #3 Size of Deals: #2



Hudson's top-three global ranking underscores the company's momentum and continued investment in talent expertise, technology, and client delivery.

“This recognition shows how we're performing for our clients,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions.“Across our markets, organizations are looking for more than recruitment capacity. They need partners who understand their businesses, bring the right expertise and technology, and deliver results. Our teams are delivering a high level of service, and these rankings reflect the strength of those partnerships.”

As organizations rethink how they attract, hire, and retain talent, Hudson continues to evolve its approach to RPO, combining more than 25 years of talent expertise with technology and flexible solutions designed around each client's business priorities.

From supporting complex recruitment programs across multiple countries to helping organizations modernize their talent functions, Hudson works as an extension of its clients' teams. Its approach brings together global capabilities, local market knowledge, and human judgment to help clients solve immediate hiring challenges while building stronger talent functions for the future.

Regional Expertise, Global Capabilities

Across APAC, employers face a wide range of workforce challenges shaped by different economic conditions, talent availability, and hiring practices. Hudson's regional teams combine local market insight with global delivery capabilities to help clients navigate these differences and achieve consistent recruitment outcomes.

In EMEA, organizations are navigating complex regulatory environments, evolving workforce expectations, and increased pressure to modernize recruitment processes across borders. Hudson helps clients address these challenges through flexible RPO programs that bring together regional expertise, human judgment, and technology to improve hiring effectiveness.

Together, Hudson's regional and global capabilities enable organizations to navigate local market complexities while maintaining the consistency, quality, and accountability required of a global talent partner.

About the HRO Today Baker's Dozen Rankings

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based on feedback from buyers of RPO services. Providers are evaluated across three categories: quality of service, breadth of service, and size of deals. The rankings provide organizations with a client-driven perspective when evaluating recruitment partners.



About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global talent advisory partner helping organizations turn talent into business growth. With more than 25 years of experience, Hudson brings together human expertise, technology, and deep market knowledge to help companies attract, hire, and manage the talent they need to succeed.

Our solutions span Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), executive and professional search, Managed Service Programs (MSP), employer branding, and talent advisory. We combine the right people with the right technology to deliver flexible, measurable solutions aligned with each client's business goals.

Operating across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Hudson partners with organizations to solve today's talent challenges while building the capabilities they need for tomorrow.

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