Tribeca Dental Studio Announces CPAP-Alternative Sleep Apnea Treatment Program In Tribeca

Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

An airway dental office with a 3D scan finds why you snore - then treats the cause, not the symptom.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A CPAP machine splints the airway open with air - for exactly as long as it is worn. It changes nothing about the airway itself, and a large share of the people prescribed one cannot tolerate it: the mask, the pressure, the noise, the dry mouth. Mouth devices are the same story for many patients. At Tribeca Dental Studio, an airway-focused dental practice in Tribeca, the question is different: not how to endure the night, but why the airway fails in the first place - and whether that cause can be treated.

Treatment starts in the chair, with an examination and a 3D airway scan. No sleep study is needed to begin; a sleep study's role is to track progress, a baseline to measure against. The scan shows what a mask never can: whether the patient can breathe through the nose at all, whether a low soft palate is falling into the airway, whether the upper jaw is too narrow for the tongue - the scalloped marks along the tongue's edge, the worn teeth from grinding, are the mouth's own warning signs. If you cannot breathe through your nose and no one has ever scanned you to find out why, that is the wake-up call.

The alternatives are matched to the cause. MARPE - miniscrew-assisted rapid palatal expansion - widens the upper jaw skeletally, anchored to the bone, giving the tongue room and opening the nasal airway: skeletal expansion that treats the structure, not the symptom. NightLase is a simple, non-painful laser treatment that firms the soft tissue at the back of the throat - for the right cause, relief without surgery. An oral appliance belongs to the same family for the cases it fits. And when the scan shows a cause that belongs to another specialty, the patient is told so plainly and sent to an ENT. Not every airway problem is a dental problem; every airway problem deserves an actual diagnosis.

Two things are said plainly at this practice. Airway treatment is not covered by insurance - insurers will pay for a machine for life more readily than for the treatment of the cause. And it is not fast: expansion and healing happen on the body's schedule, measured in months. What it offers instead of speed is the thing a mask cannot - a wider airway that is still there in the morning, with the machine off.

"CPAP is a band-aid for a broken arm," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "It holds the night together while you wear it, and it changes nothing. We scan the airway, we find the cause - the nose, the palate, the narrow jaw - and we treat that. Some of my patients need an ENT. Some are relieved by a laser. Some need their jaw expanded skeletally. All of them deserved to be evaluated first."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Tribeca Dental Studio Announces CPAP-Alternative Sleep Apnea Treatment Program in Tribeca News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 12, 2026, 18:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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