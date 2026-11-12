Sertainty And Ribbon Communications To Showcase Complementary Technologies At The 2026 ALERRT Conference

Co-located exhibit will highlight complementary approaches to protecting digital evidence and supporting secure, resilient communications.

- Dr. J. Pete Blair, Executive Director of the ALERRT Center

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sertainty Corporation today announced that it will exhibit alongside Ribbon Communications at the 2026 ALERRT Conference, taking place November 16–19 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas. The companies will share exhibit space to help public safety, law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, emergency management, and municipal leaders explore complementary approaches to protecting critical information and moving it securely across resilient communications infrastructure.

At ALERRT, Sertainty and Ribbon will showcase their respective capabilities within a shared exhibit experience. Their co-located presence reflects a shared interest in addressing adjacent elements of the same operational challenge: Sertainty focuses on protecting the data object and its associated access policies, while Ribbon provides secure, resilient communications and networking infrastructure for moving and prioritizing critical information. Bringing these perspectives together in one location gives attendees a broader view of how data protection and network assurance can support mission readiness and accountable information sharing.

Protecting Digital Evidence from Capture Through Authorized Use

Digital evidence can include body-camera footage, computer-aided dispatch records, interview files, forensic images, incident video, reports, and other case materials. Public agencies must protect this information, maintain attributable access, and share it with authorized parties without losing policy control or operational availability.

The Sertainty Data Privacy Platform is designed to embed data-level intelligence, authorization policies, and audit controls into protected digital assets. Sertainty describes its technology as enabling policy and access controls to travel with protected information, helping organizations retain control when data moves beyond its original repository. Protection is built on FIPS 140-3 validated AES-256 cryptography (wolfCrypt v5.2.1, Cryptographic Module Validation Program).

Ribbon's secure IP Optical networking, encryption, service-aware routing, and network automation capabilities are designed to provide resilient transport for communications and high-volume operational data. In the conference demonstration concept, these capabilities represent the secure path over which protected evidence and incident information may move between authorized agencies, command environments, laboratories, prosecutors, courts, and other approved participants.

Ribbon Communications complements Sertainty's data-centric protection by securing the communications and network infrastructure over which protected information moves. Ribbon SBC platforms incorporate FIPS 140-3 validated cryptographic capabilities to protect real-time communications, including signaling and media, while enforcing session-level security, routing, and access policies at critical network boundaries. This creates a complementary security architecture: Sertainty protects and governs the data wherever it travels, while Ribbon protects the communications sessions and network paths carrying that information. Together, the technologies help establish layered, standards-based protection from the data itself through the communications infrastructure.

A Complementary Conference Demonstration

At the shared exhibit, attendees can discuss how data-centric protection and resilient network transport address different but complementary parts of an end-to-end digital evidence workflow. The companies expect conversations to focus on use cases such as:

Applying access and audit policy when digital evidence is created or prepared for sharing.

Moving body-camera, interview, forensic, incident-video, and case files across secure and resilient network paths.

Supporting controlled information exchange among police, fire, EMS, emergency management, prosecutors, laboratories, courts, and approved partners.

Prioritizing emergency communications and operational data during routine, degraded, and high-demand conditions.

Improving audit readiness through attributable access, policy enforcement, transport visibility, and repeatable operational processes.

The exhibit is intended to demonstrate complementary technology concepts and facilitate customer discovery. Any future commercial integration, joint offering, catalog availability, or contractual relationship would be subject to separate agreement and announcement.

Welcoming Sertainty and Ribbon to ALERRT

“Ensuring that electronic data and evidentiary records remain protected and accountable is an important part of integrated public-safety readiness,” said Dr. J. Pete Blair, Executive Director of the ALERRT Center at Texas State University.“We welcome Sertainty and Ribbon Communications to the 2026 ALERRT Conference and look forward to the conversations their co-located exhibit will create around data integrity, resilient communications, and coordinated response.”

Showcasing at the 2026 ALERRT Conference

Representatives from Sertainty and Ribbon Communications will be available in the shared exhibit area during the ALERRT vendor show. Conference attendees can discuss practical starting points for protecting evidence, mapping authorized roles, applying data policy, validating transport, and evaluating audit outcomes across multi-agency workflows.

About Sertainty

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The groundbreaking technology, developed by Sertainty, has been patented and validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enabling data to act as an active participant in its own lifecycle. This innovation positions Sertainty as a leader in implementing zero-trust principles at the data level. Learn more at .

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications is a global provider of voice communications software, IP routing, and optical networking to mobile and wireline service providers, enterprises, critical infrastructure and defense sectors. We support our customers' Path to Autonomous Networks by leveraging the latest AIOps automation platforms and Agentic AI technologies, helping them deliver better customer experiences, reduce operational costs, and achieve sustainable growth. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from the use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those completed by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please to the“Risk Factors” section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Nicole Tidwell

Sertainty

+1 615-846-5500

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Sertainty and Ribbon Communications to Showcase Complementary Technologies at the 2026 ALERRT Conference News Provided By Sertainty November 12, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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