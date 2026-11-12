LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following an award-winning festival run, Beyond Methuselah comes to DVD and Blu-ray December 1, 2026.

Three years ago, an experimental cancer treatment had an unexpected side effect: immortality. Some celebrate the discovery, others oppose it as defying God's will. When the treatment is made universally available, a group of extremists escalate the culture war into a bloody one. Now, two estranged sisters race to find their mother before the terrorists, while their father wrestles with how the rhetoric from his pulpit might be complicit with the mounting violence.

“We set out to make a film that explores how loved ones are torn apart by ideology, and the slippery slope of righteousness,” said filmmaker April Grace Lowe.“It takes belief seriously, and explores how an individual's faith can endure when their religious community fails them.”

The creative team includes Jamie Renée Smith (Dante's Peak, Children of the Corn IV, True Blood, Animal Kingdom), Craig Jessen (A Promise of Time Travel), April Grace Lowe (Jaw Recorder: Confessions of a Romance Narrator), and Wieslaw Pogorzelski (Asphalto, Routemaster, Hellboy).

DVD and Blu-ray available December 1 at .

Media Inquiries

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Review screeners and interviews available upon request.

Craig Jessen

Doubtless Dreamers

Beyond Methuselah Trailer

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Science Conquers Death in Beyond Methuselah, Coming to DVD and Blu-ray December 1 News Provided By Doubtless Dreamers November 12, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion



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