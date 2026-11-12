Kosmos Management's Nate Mccormick Elected Incoming Chair Of The Life Insurance Settlement Association

Nate McCormick, EVP, Head of Origination at Kosmos Management, has been elected the incoming Board Chair of the Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA).

LISA members choose Kosmos' EVP, Head of Origination to lead the nation's oldest and largest life settlement trade association

- Nate McCormick, incoming LISA Board ChairSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nate McCormick, EVP, Head of Origination at Kosmos Management, has been elected the incoming Board Chair of the Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA). The announcement came at LISA's Member Meeting on Tuesday, November 10, held during the 32nd Annual Life Settlement Conference, where LISA also announced the results of its annual Board of Directors election.Mr. McCormick succeeds Rob Haynie, Managing Director of Life Insurance Settlements, Inc., whose term as Board Chair is concluding.“A life settlement offers seniors a real choice when a life insurance policy no longer fits their needs, and LISA works to ensure that seniors, their advisors, and investors can make that choice with confidence. I'm grateful to my fellow members for their trust, and I'm eager to work alongside our Board to keep raising awareness and strengthening a safe, transparent and well-regulated marketplace,” said Mr. McCormick.As EVP, Head of Origination at Kosmos Management, Mr. McCormick brings more than 15 years of life settlement experience to the Chair's role. He began his career in 2011 as an analyst at Vida Capital, where he advanced to portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager, and later served as Managing Director, Trading. He also held senior roles at Magna Life Settlements, including Vice President of Acquisitions and President, before joining Kosmos Management in 2025. His priorities for LISA reflect the association's core mission: helping seniors and their advisors understand life settlements as an alternative to lapsing or surrendering a life insurance policy, and supporting a marketplace that is safe, transparent and regulated.A BOARD BUILT FROM EVERY PART OF THE MARKETFour new Directors have been elected and will each serve a three-year term beginning January 1, 2027: Gary Kuchera, John McCarroll, Dave Souders and Roger Tafoya.“Nate has been a committed voice for LISA's members and for the policyowners we serve. Rob Haynie has led LISA with great skill and dedication, and Nate is well placed to build on that foundation. Nate understands the market from the origination side and knows how to bring people together, which is exactly what this moment calls for. With a Board that reflects every part of our industry, including new Directors Gary, John, Dave and Roger, we're well positioned for a strong 2027,” said Bryan Nicholson, LISA's Executive Director.Mr. Haynie will transition to Immediate Past Chair and remain a member of LISA's Executive Committee.“It has been an honor to lead LISA, and I'm proud of what our Board and staff accomplished together for policyowners and for the industry. I'm thrilled to hand the gavel to Nate. He is thoughtful, collaborative and deeply respected across the market, and I look forward to supporting him as Immediate Past Chair,” said Mr. Haynie.About LISAThe Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) is the nation's oldest and largest organization representing participants in the life settlement industry, with a membership of over fifty companies conducting business across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. LISA's mission is to promote the development, integrity, and reputation of the life settlement industry, advance the highest standards of practice and professional development, and educate consumers and advisors about life settlements as an alternative to the lapse or surrender of a life insurance policy. For more information, visit .About Kosmos ManagementKosmos Management, LLC is a leading registered investment advisor. Kosmos Management is the architect of the patented and proprietary Paired Policy investment strategy, and conducted the first asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction in the life settlement market. Co-founded by Chris Kosmos and Amy Bautista in 2012, the family-owned business designs innovative financial instruments through understanding, pricing and structuring to create untapped value with transparency, reliability and putting stakeholders first. Kosmos Management is committed to innovation, while fostering a healthy, transparent, and robust life settlement market.

Penny Williams

Kosmos Management, LLC

+1 425-871-0839

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Kosmos Management's Nate McCormick Elected Incoming Chair of the Life Insurance Settlement Association News Provided By Kosmos Management, LLC November 12, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry



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