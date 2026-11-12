Two Young Women Awarded Susannah Twitty Gold Medals In Cleveland County

Kennedy Bozard (left) shows her gold medal and certificate (left) with President Mongiello (center) and her mother, Kelly Bozard (right).

A Veterans Day ceremony in Shelby honors Maya McClain and Kennedy Bozard and celebrates the legacy of Revolutionary War heroine Susannah Twitty.

- Martin CJ MongielloSHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two young women were awarded Susannah Twitty Gold Medals of Bravery during Cleveland County's Veterans Day commemorations on November 11, honoring the courage of a Revolutionary War local heroine while recognizing the leadership and achievements of a new generation.Maya McClain and Kennedy Bozard received the gold medals and commemorative certificates following the dedication of a new granite veterans monument at the historic Cleveland County Courthouse, now home to the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, North Carolina. The awards, presented through the American Revolutionary War Living History CenterTM, honor Susannah Twitty Graham Miller, a 17-year-old Revolutionary War patriot who helped defend her Carolina frontier community against British Loyalist attacks. Her story represents the often-overlooked contributions of women and girls who helped defend America's independence. The medal presentations recognize young women whose courage, perseverance, leadership, and service reflect the enduring spirit of America's founding generation.Veterans Day Honors 250 Years of American CourageThe medal ceremony followed Cleveland County's annual Veterans Day observance, featuring the unveiling of a new, stunning granite monument honoring military veterans from all six branches of the United States Armed Forces. The monument bears the inscriptions "Dedicated to all who served in times of war and peace" and "All gave some - some gave all." Professor Martin C.J. "Marti" Mongiello, a retired 30-year U.S. Navy veteran, former presidential military chef, and President of the United States Presidential Service Center, delivered the keynote address. Mongiello connected today's veterans with overlooked Revolutionary War patriots, including Susannah Twitty, Scottish-American William Graham of Grover, NC, African American soldier Ishmael Titus, Spanish patriot Jorge "George" Farragut, and Catawba warrior Captain Redhead. His remarks emphasized the contributions of women, African Americans, Native Americans, immigrants, and military veterans from diverse backgrounds throughout American history. The ceremony brought together veterans, elected officials, military families, and community leaders, with participation from all veterans organizations across the county. Mongiello spoke in African Fulani, English, and Spanish.Country singer-songwriter Lee Newton performed patriotic music, including "God Bless the USA," during the monument unveiling. Cleveland County Commissioner Chairman Kevin Gordon also addressed attendees, emphasizing the enduring importance of military service, sacrifice, and remembrance.Preserving the Legacy of America's Revolutionary Women: The Susannah Twitty Gold Medal of Bravery program seeks to preserve the contributions of courageous women and girls whose stories remain underrepresented in traditional Revolutionary War histories. As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, recognizing Maya McClain and Kennedy Bozard connects the sacrifices of the founding generation with the promise of tomorrow's leaders.The ceremony unfolded with military tradition and solemn remembrance as American Legion Post 82 presented the colors, veterans in attendance received public recognition, and a moment of silence honored prisoners of war. Among the monument's distinctive features is a plaque depicting the historic raising of the American flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, symbolizing the sacrifices of America's Greatest Generation. During his keynote, Mongiello reflected on granite's enduring nature, noting that long after the gathering ended, the memorial would remain as a testament to those who served. At the conclusion of his address, Cleveland County commissioners rose to their feet, joining the assembled crowd in a standing ovation honoring Mongiello's message of remembrance and national unity. The ceremony brought together generations of military service and community leadership, demonstrating how a permanent memorial can become more than a monument of stone. It can become a gathering place where families remember their loved ones, veterans receive recognition, and future generations discover the extraordinary sacrifices that secured America's freedom.Historical documentation, complete speech, and photographs:About the American Revolutionary War Living History CenterTM: The Center promotes historical research, education, preservation, and recognition of overlooked Revolutionary War patriots, particularly women, African Americans, Native Americans, and individuals whose contributions helped secure American independence.MEDIA CONTACTThe American Revolutionary War Living History CenterTMat The United States Presidential Service Center301 Cleveland AvenueGrover, North Carolina 28073Telephone: 704-937-2940Websites: andPhotographs available: Gold medal recipients Maya McClain and Kennedy Bozard, keynote speaker Martin C.J. Mongiello, and the Cleveland County Veterans Day monument dedication.

Martin Mongiello

The US Presidential Service Center

+1 704-937-2940

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Two Young Women Awarded Susannah Twitty Gold Medals in Cleveland County News Provided By The US Presidential Service Center November 12, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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