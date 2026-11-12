P-Valley Stars Nicco Annan And Shannon Thornton Headline HBCU First LOOK Film & TV Festival Presented By STARZ

L to R: Moderator - Cori Murray, Actors - Nicco Annan & Shannon Thornton P-Valley

Innovative three-day masterclass at Howard University immerses aspiring Black creatives in industry panels, film screenings and networking

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood took over the Yard at Howard University, November 5–7, as the 4th Annual HBCU First LOOK Film & TV Festival continued to distinguish itself through star power, compelling screenings and candid industry conversations that reveal what it takes to build a lasting career in entertainment.With STARZ as its inaugural presenting sponsor, the Festival transformed its“How to Be the Next” theme into a diverse, three day masterclass. Students moved between screenings, conversations with acclaimed actors and filmmakers, music industry insights and interactive learning opportunities, gaining a firsthand look at the creative decisions, strategies and relationships that drive success in the film and TV industry. STARZ's P-Valley stars Nicco Annan and Shannon Thornton opened the Festival sharing insights into their craft and experiences in television. Rising actors Kennedi Reece and DaSan Frazier of Netflix's“A Different World” offered a glimpse into the next chapter of the beloved series, already renewed for a second season.Grammy-winning producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joined Tony Award winner Myles Frost for a conversation about the business of music, while actress and filmmaker Nicki Micheaux examined opportunities in the growing vertical drama market presented by TVOne.Film screenings put storytelling at the center of the experience, connecting audiences directly with the creative talent behind the work. Festival opening night 'Friday Night Lights' showcase featured award winning“Rise of the Legion” and“93 'Til,” the latter produced by and starring LaRoyce Hawkins, formerly of“Chicago PD,” both highlighting independent filmmaking and the creative vision required to bring original stories to the screen.A special“GOD WITH US” Clips & Conversation featured writer-director Jimmy Jenkins and actress Ashley Olivia Fisher in a discussion moderated by TV producer, Jawn Murray ahead of the film's November 13 theatrical release.Beyond the screen, FRAMEWRK Vol. 001: BELLY celebrated the visual legacy of Hype Williams' influential film through an immersive exhibition of contemporary art, music and installations. Closing night was a tribute to ANDSCAPE's 10th anniversary that celebrated the fusion of Black culture and sports in storytelling.The HBCU First LOOK Film 2026 Challenge attracted more than 450 submissions, showcasing emerging filmmakers whose work explored history, family and identity. Three winners received a combined $8,500 in awards.Jada Davis of Florida A&M University claimed the $5,000 grand prize for Rooted in Resilience: Black Farmer Perspectives on Land, Loss, and Legacy, a documentary exploring Black landownership, generational loss and cultural heritage.Mya Delgado of Howard University earned the $2,500 second-place award for Flowers, an intimate short film about a mother preparing her daughter for life after her death.Christian Sutton of Coppin State University received the $1,000 third-place award for My Alter Ego, a film examining identity, trust and self-discovery.HBCU First LOOK Film & TV Festival Co-Ambassadors Laya DeLeon Hayes and DaSan Frazier celebrated the Film Challenge winners and the Festival's 2026 I Aspire 25 honorees during the Salute THEM Awards Luncheon, that recognizes accomplished HBCU alumni whose careers demonstrate what's possible across the entertainment industry. CBS's“Beyond the Gates” star and Howard alum Colby Nixon was on hand to receive her“Storytellers” award, along with producer and“Visionary" award winner Alexis Powell, architect of“The Spirit Tunnel” on“The Jennifer Hudson Show.”“Storyteller” honorees Jade & Jadah (Howard University) as well as broadcast journalist and“Changemaker” award recipient Jamila Mustafa (Delaware State University) were also in attendance.The learning continued beyond the screening rooms. At the Fuel Your Future Career & Wellness Lounge, supported by STARZ, Black Girl Vitamins and aspireTV, students accessed professional headshots, video elevator pitches, career resources, networking and wellness programming.“Talent is only part of the equation. Students need access, mentorship and opportunities to turn their potential into careers,” said Sheila Eldridge, founder of the HBCU First LOOK Film & TV Festival.“Thanks to our partners for sharing our vision of building a destination and career pipeline for storytellers rooted in HBCU culture.”Partners include STARZ, ANDSCAPE, aspireTV, BGV, TV One, Storytellers Lab, Café Mocha Network, Howard University Radio, D.C. Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME) and HBCUgo.Please find VIDEOS + PHOTOS HERE. For more information, visit .Festival Contact:Shelia Eldridge |...Jalila Larsuel |...

Tracy Anderson

HBCU First Look Festival

+1 646-372-9006

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P-Valley Stars Nicco Annan and Shannon Thornton Headline HBCU First LOOK Film & TV Festival Presented by STARZ News Provided By Kreative Approach productions November 12, 2026, 18:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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