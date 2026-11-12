Frameshift Designs Adds KCEC Project Photography To Its Online Portfolio

KCEC-TV in Denver, CO - Set and Lighting by Frameshift Designs

The Orlando-based scenic and lighting design firm publishes images from its turnkey set and lighting design, fabrication, and installation for KCEC-TV in Denver

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frameshift Designs, a full-service set and lighting design firm, has added photography from its completed KCEC-TV (Noticias Colorado) project in Denver, CO, to the company's online portfolio. The images are now available to view at frameshiftdesigns/projects.The images showcase the result of Frameshift Designs' turnkey engagement with KCEC: the firm handled set design, lighting design, scenic fabrication, and on-site installation for the Denver broadcast facility. The project's successful completion and subsequent image set give station groups, production teams, and partner organizations a glimpse of the quality standard that Frameshift Designs maintains."Broadcast set and lighting are essential elements of a station's storytelling. Crafting a space that is aesthetically pleasing, versatile, and technologically cutting-edge is always our aim at Frameshift Designs, and we're very pleased to present those ideals through these newly released images. "- James Cartner, Creative Director, Frameshift DesignsThe project also reflects the firm's ability to deliver turnkey broadcast solutions. Design development, fabrication, and installation were managed end to end by the Frameshift team, a structure the company credits for keeping detailing, materials, and on-site precision aligned with the original design intent - and for delivering a broadcast environment that the station can operate and maintain long after handoff.About Frameshift DesignsFrameshift Designs is a full-service broadcast and themed entertainment set and lighting design firm based in Orlando, Florida. The company partners with clients from initial concept through design, fabrication, installation, and consultation, offering long-term support. Its set design and lighting design offerings span broadcast, sports, theme parks, corporate institutions, houses of worship, family entertainment centers, restaurants, retail spaces, and digital productions. Projects helmed by the award-winning team - with a combined 45 years of experience across scenic and lighting - have garnered an Emmy Award, an Emmy nomination, and multiple NewscastStudio Broadcast Production Awards.To learn more about Frameshift Designs, visit FrameshiftDesigns.

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Frameshift Designs Adds KCEC Project Photography to Its Online Portfolio News Provided By Frameshift Designs November 12, 2026, 18:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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