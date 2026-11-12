PVH USA And Gripple Launch Co-Engineered Wire Management Solution For Utility-Scale Solar Trackers At RE+ 2026

- Alfonso Queipo, CEO of PVH USA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PV Hardware USA (PVH USA), a global provider of solar tracking and foundation solutions, and Gripple, a specialized manufacturer of above-ground cable management systems, announced a technical collaboration today that will deliver a fully integrated wire management solution for utility-scale solar projects. The jointly validated system, designed specifically for PVH USA's AxoneDuo Infinity and Monoline+ 2P trackers, will debut at the RE+ 2026 exhibition.

The collaboration directly addresses one of the most labor-intensive aspects of solar construction: cable routing and electrical balance-of-plant protection. By replacing traditional manual wire-tying methods with Gripple's tool-less String Cable Management hardware, engineering, procurement, and construction firms can reduce on-site labor hours by up to 50%.

“Utility-scale solar requires precision engineering at every connection point,” said Alfonso Queipo, CEO of PVH USA.“Our trackers are designed for maximum structural reliability. By collaborating directly with Gripple, we guarantee our customers a wire management system that fits our structures perfectly out of the box, eliminating the need for field modifications and reducing long-term maintenance risks.”

The integrated system is mechanically validated to mount directly onto PVH USA structures, guaranteeing zero interference or cable abrasion during dynamic tracker rotation. Furthermore, Gripple's high-tension wire routing systems prevent cable sag and are tested to withstand wind loads up to 2,200kg, ensuring lifetime protection for the project's eBOP.

“Time is the most critical metric on any solar construction site,” said Glenn Bills, Business Development Director at Gripple.“Our String Cable Management range drastically accelerates installation. Collaborating with PVH USA allows us to deliver a proven, pre-engineered fit that gives developers confidence in the structural integrity of their cable routing, while also protecting their bottom line.”

The collaboration also streamlines the procurement process for developers and EPCs. Customers can specify the integrated wire management design during the PVH USA structural engineering phase, while contracting directly with Gripple for the hardware. This process establishes clear commercial boundaries, limits long-term liability risks, and secures manufacturer-direct pricing.

Attendees at RE+ 2026 can view the integrated tracker and wire management prototype in person. PVH USA and Gripple will host cross-traffic demonstrations between their respective exhibition booths throughout the event.

For more information about the PVH USA and Gripple collaboration, visit pvhardware or gripple. To schedule an interview, please contact Heidi Bethel at 775-338-8420 or....



About PV Hardware

At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.

As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.

With over 52 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

About Gripple

Established in 1989, we are the original innovators and manufacturers of wire joining and tensioning devices, as well as anchoring, bracing, and wire suspension systems that have changed the game for many industries. Being 100% employeeowned promotes a culture of innovation and creativity, inspiring us to design, manufacture, and deliver the best solutions for our customers to enable them to do more with less. With a manufacturing and distribution footprint spanning 85 countries worldwide, including seven sites in South Yorkshire, we are a global business taking a local approach to positively impact the communities we operate in. Our core values - fun, integrity, passion, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and innovation - are at the heart of everything we do, fostering an inclusive workplace culture for our employee-owners worldwide. United by our dedication to customers and communities, we are more than just a business, we are a force for good. Choose Gripple. Change the game. See more at

###

Heidi Bethel

PV Hardware

+1 775-338-8420

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PVH USA and Gripple Launch Co-Engineered Wire Management Solution for Utility-Scale Solar Trackers at RE+ 2026 News Provided By PV Hardware November 12, 2026, 18:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.