Proximity Learning Selected By MOESC To Lead New Jersey Virtual School Expansion

MOESC selects Proximity Learning to lead New Jersey Virtual School expansion.

MOESC's board unanimously approved the partnership, which pairs self-paced courses with live instruction from NJ certified teachers and high-impact tutoring.

- Evan Erdberg, President and Founder of Proximity LearningAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proximity Learning, a provider of live, state-certified virtual teachers for K-12 districts, has been selected by the Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission (MOESC) to lead the expansion and innovation of the New Jersey Virtual School (NJVS). Proximity Learning will manage the program and deliver its instruction, combining self-paced online courses with live classes taught by certified New Jersey teachers.The MOESC Board of Directors unanimously approved the award on September 23, 2026. MOESC's evaluation highlighted Proximity Learning's experience delivering synchronous virtual instruction, presence across New Jersey and access to New Jersey-certified instructors.The selection comes as New Jersey districts look for new ways to serve students amid ongoing teacher shortages. Since 2009, Proximity Learning has delivered synchronous instruction nationwide, staffing more than 5,000 classrooms and serving more than 500,000 students, according to company data."New Jersey has incredibly high expectations for the quality of education it provides its students, and its virtual school should reflect them," said Evan Erdberg, President and Founder of Proximity Learning. "Our goal is to work with MOESC to build a comprehensive virtual school New Jersey can be proud of, one that combines high-quality asynchronous courses with live instruction from NJ-certified teachers. Every student matters, and this partnership will bring more impactful opportunities to more students across New Jersey."Through NJVS, New Jersey districts will be able to offer students:- Self-paced asynchronous courses, including credit recovery, original credit, Advanced Placement (AP) courses and expanded access to CTE options- Live, K-12 synchronous classes taught by certified teachers, helping districts keep courses on schedule despite staffing gaps- High-impact tutoring and home instructionThe partnership also gives New Jersey public schools competitive pricing, easier procurement options and a solution backed by MOESC."New Jersey has long been recognized for the quality of its public education system, and we want the New Jersey Virtual School to continue that same commitment to excellence," said Dr. William O. George, Superintendent of Schools at MOESC. "Our vision is for NJVS to maintain its status as a leading virtual education program, one that even more districts across New Jersey can turn to for high-quality courses, outstanding educators, innovative instructional options, and expanded opportunities for their students."Districts interested in learning more about NJVS can contact Dr. Wendy Gray Morales at MOESC or visit moesc. To learn more about Proximity Learning, visit proxlearn.About Proximity LearningProximity Learning, an ESS company, connects K-12 districts with live, state-certified virtual teachers across every subject and grade level. Delivering synchronous instruction since 2009, the company also provides remote tutoring and special education services, including case management, virtual occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and school psychologists. Proximity Learning has staffed more than 5,000 classrooms and served more than 500,000 students nationwide. Learn more at proxlearn.About Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services CommissionThe Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission provides shared educational programs and services designed to support school districts and expand opportunities for students throughout New Jersey.

Chelsea Penney

Proximity Learning

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Proximity Learning Selected by MOESC to Lead New Jersey Virtual School Expansion News Provided By Intellibright November 12, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Science, Technology, Telecommunications



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