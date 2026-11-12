Lendpro Launches Chatgpt Plugin For Financing And Merchant Lead Generation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Shoppers can find participating stores and apply for financing, while merchants receive preapproval notifications and manage follow up in one portal.

- Matthew Dishman, CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LendPro, the financing intelligence platform for retailers, today announced the launch of its ChatGPT plugin, connecting shoppers with participating merchants and a secure financing application associated with their selected store.

Shoppers can ask ChatGPT where to finance a purchase, find participating retailers, explore financing programs, and request an application link. One application can produce multiple approval opportunities, depending on the store's provider lineup and each provider's decision.

When a customer receives a financing preapproval, LendPro notifies the store so associates can follow up, discuss suitable products, and help complete the purchase. Merchants can review application activity, financing status, and results in one portal.

“Shoppers are already asking AI where to buy. Retailers need a way to turn those conversations into sales opportunities,” said Matthew Dishman, President and CEO of LendPro.“Our ChatGPT plugin connects purchase intent with a participating store and a path to establish buying power. When a customer receives a preapproval, the merchant knows about it and can take action.”

Expanding Into Merchant Lead Generation

The launch expands LendPro's role beyond SaaS into merchant lead generation, connecting retailer discovery, financing applications, provider decisions, store notifications, and follow up tools.

Customers can explore potential buying power before visiting a store or completing an online purchase. Merchants gain an opportunity to engage shoppers whose purchase interest is supported by a financing decision.

The plugin builds on LendPro's existing lender integrations and each store's configured financing programs. Participating merchants gain:

* A new acquisition channel: Reach shoppers asking ChatGPT where to buy and finance a purchase.

* Earlier engagement: Help customers explore financing before visiting or reaching checkout.

* Multiple approval opportunities: Connect shoppers with configured providers through one application.

* Preapproval notifications: Help associates follow up while customers are considering a purchase.

* Merchant financing choice: Maintain each store's configured provider lineup and financing flow.

* One merchant portal: Review application activity, financing status, and results.

* Continued engagement: Use consent based follow up tools to encourage application completion and purchases.

Connecting Financing With AI Shopping

Adobe reported that AI referred traffic to U.S. retail websites grew 71% year over year in September 2026. Those visits converted at a 90% higher rate and generated 83% higher revenue per visit than non AI traffic. These findings reflect Adobe's broader retail dataset, not LendPro results.

“Agentic commerce creates intent. Conversion depends on financing intelligence,” Dishman said.“Our focus is helping merchants connect that intent with buying power and timely follow up.”

How Shoppers Use LendPro

1. Select LendPro in ChatGPT and connect it if prompted.

2. Describe the purchase and location, such as“@LendPro Where can I finance a sofa near ZIP code 77356?”

3. Review participating stores and available financing programs.

4. Choose a store and say“I want to apply” to receive a secure application link.

5. Complete the application on LendPro's secure site. Personal application information is entered there, rather than in the chat.

Consumer Choice

LendPro is not a lender. Providers make financing decisions and set terms. Finding a store or viewing programs does not constitute a credit check, prequalification, or approval. Multiple approvals are possible but not guaranteed. Prequalification is not final approval; conditional preapprovals remain subject to provider requirements. Availability varies by retailer, state, and purchase. Lease to own is a rental purchase agreement, not a loan.

Get Started

Retailers can request a demonstration at MyLendPro⁠￼. Shoppers can select LendPro in ChatGPT or visit MyLendPro/shoppers⁠￼.

About LendPro

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, LendPro connects retailers, shoppers, and financing providers through a single application experience, merchant notifications, customer engagement tools, and one portal. Its network spans prime, second look, and lease to own options.

Matthew Dishman

LendPro

+1 434-202-0137

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LendPro Launches ChatGPT Plugin for Financing And Merchant Lead Generation News Provided By LendPro November 12, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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