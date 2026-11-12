Bit Digital Shares Drop 5% Pre-Market After Q3 Revenue Shortfall

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bit Digital's shares slid sharply in premarket trading after the company reported third-quarter results that missed revenue expectations and highlighted ongoing changes to its crypto exposure. Nasdaq -listed Bit Digital was down 9.3% as investors digested weaker top-line performance and sizable declines in both staking and Bitcoin mining revenue.

In its quarterly filing, Bit Digital reported revenue of $27.1 million for the quarter, a decline from $30.5 million in the same period last year. The company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $28.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, according to its Thursday SEC filing.

Third-quarter revenue totaled $27.1 million, nearly 16% below analyst consensus of roughly $32.2 million, according to Yahoo Finance. Ether staking revenue fell to $1.0 million, down about 66% year over year. Bitcoin mining revenue dropped to $2.0 million from $7.4 million a year earlier, with Bit Digital attributing weakness to a continuing winddown. Bit Digital previously shifted treasury strategy from Bitcoin to Ether in July 2025, reinforcing its evolving earnings mix.

Key takeawaysRevenue shortfall raises questions on earnings durability

The market reaction centered on the gap between Bit Digital's reported revenue and what analysts expected. The company brought in $27.1 million, which was about $5.1 million lower than the approximate $32.2 million consensus cited by Yahoo Finance. While the company posted a profit attributable to shareholders, the sales miss is the kind of signal that can influence how investors price the sustainability of future results-particularly for crypto miners and treasury-driven platforms where income can be highly sensitive to network activity and token market conditions.

From a positioning standpoint, the quarter underscored that Bit Digital's revenue is increasingly shaped by its treasury and staking profile rather than mining alone. That matters because investors often look for clarity on whether the company is transitioning to a more stable model or simply shifting the volatility elsewhere in the balance sheet.

Ether staking income continues to cool

Bit Digital reported $1.0 million in Ether staking revenue during the quarter, down roughly 66% from $2.9 million a year earlier. In the same disclosure, the company said it held Ether equivalent to about 163,726 ETH. As of Sept. 30, that holdings figure was valued at $439.4 million.

For readers tracking crypto yield strategies, the key question is whether staking revenue is being affected by changes in the company's staking operations, staking participation, or broader differences in yield over time. Even with a substantial ETH holdings base, staking income can decline if staking rewards fall, if the effective staking balance changes, or if operational decisions reduce net rewards captured by the business.

Bitcoin mining revenue shrinks as the business winds down

Bitcoin mining revenue fell to $2.0 million from $7.4 million a year earlier. In its report, Bit Digital said the decline was“consistent with the continued winddown of the business.”

This is a notable datapoint for anyone assessing miners that are in transition. A winddown can be driven by economics, infrastructure choices, or a strategic pivot-yet the market typically expects investors to see a clear trade-off: the loss of mining revenue should be offset by other sources of earnings or a credible path to rebuilding. In this quarter, the weaker mining results appear to dominate the revenue conversation even as the company continues to generate income from other crypto-related lines.

Treasury shift from Bitcoin to Ether frames the quarter

The quarterly results land after Bit Digital made a strategic treasury move. The company disclosed that it pivoted its corporate treasury strategy from Bitcoin to Ether in July 2025. That information was previously reported in coverage of Bit Digital's shift, including an earlier Cointelegraph article describing the move from Bitcoin to ETH.

The company's reported Ether staking revenue and its substantial ETH holdings in this quarter are consistent with that broader direction. Still, the year-over-year decline in staking income suggests the transition has not produced an immediate acceleration in crypto-yield revenue-at least not in the third quarter. Instead, the earnings profile looks like it is still working through the dynamics of reduced mining contribution while staking revenue cools relative to the prior year.

Related coverage from Cointelegraph noted Bit Digital's treasury expansion, including an earlier report that the company bought $20 million worth of Ethereum and increased its treasury to 158K ETH. That background helps explain why ETH-focused metrics remain central to how investors evaluate the company-but this quarter's numbers show that higher treasury exposure does not automatically translate to higher staking revenue in the near term.

Investors will likely watch Bit Digital's next disclosures for evidence of stabilization: whether staking revenue trends upward as conditions change, and whether the continued mining winddown meaningfully alters the pace of revenue contraction. For traders, the immediate takeaway is that even profitable quarters can still trigger sharp sell-offs if revenue misses expectations and if key income streams are declining simultaneously.

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