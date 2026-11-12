Union Station Homeless Services Is Calling On The Community To Help Donate 627 More Turkeys To Its Annual Dinner In The Park Event, Aiming To Serve 6,000 Thanksgiving Meals. The Turkey Drive Will Take Place On Monday, November 16, And Tue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, Union Station is asking the community to donate frozen turkeys during its November 16–17 Turkey Drive in Pasadena.

Pasadena, CA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Station Homeless Services (USHS) is calling on the community to help donate 627 more turkeys to its annual Dinner in the Park event, aiming to serve 6,000 Thanksgiving meals.

The turkey drive will take place on Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17, from 8:30AM to 5PM. Community members and sponsors can drop off frozen turkeys at the USHS located at 412 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena, CA.

It takes thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of volunteers, and significant help from the community to prepare 6,000 Thanksgiving meals. Union Station is asking neighbors, businesses, and community partners to help ensure it has the resources needed to not turn anyone away.

“Six thousand meals is a huge undertaking, and we can't do this alone,” says Marisa Gamboa, USHS Director of Food Services.“Every turkey donated will help us get closer to our goal and make sure we can serve as many meals as we can.”

Union Station thanks event sponsors like Bigo Live, SoCalGas, Justice Law Corporation, and Whittier Trust for their generous support. With food costs remaining high, community donations are essential to helping Union Station reach its Thanksgiving meal goal.

About Dinner in the Park

For more than 50 years, Dinner in the Park has brought the community together to share Thanksgiving meals. Today, the event includes a Thanksgiving Meal Kit Distribution, providing households with a frozen turkey and ingredients to prepare a holiday meal at home. Each kit includes one full-size frozen turkey.

Dinner in the Park is part of Union Station's ongoing work to address food insecurity throughout the San Gabriel Valley, where the organization provided more than 700,000 meals last year.

For more information, visit ushs.org/dip.

Event Information

Turkey Drive: Help us meet our 1,100 turkey goal!

Date: November 16–17, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM to 5 PM

Drop-off Location: USHS Adult Center, 412 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA

Media Contact:

Tian Martinez

Director of Marketing and Communications, USHS

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About Union Station Homeless Services

Union Station Homeless Services (USHS) is the largest homeless services provider in the San Gabriel Valley. USHS has proudly served LA County for over 50 years by assisting adults and families through critical support, interim, and permanent housing solutions, eviction prevention, and street outreach.



CONTACT: Tian Martinez Union Station Homeless Services 6269774350...