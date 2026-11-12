Advini And Invivo Continue To Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership With The Proposed Acquisition Of The Bonne Nouvelle And Mythique Brands

Following the transaction completed on April 30, 2026, AdVini and Vinadeis by InVivo have entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the proposed acquisition by AdVini of the Bonne Nouvelle brand, the leader in alcohol-free wines in France for over 30 years, and the Mythique brand, a pioneering brand of Occitanie wines, together with the related businesses and inventories and their dedicated teams. These two brands generate combined annual revenue of approximately €14 million.

A new milestone in the partnership between AdVini and InVivo

On April 30, 2026, AdVini completed the acquisition from Cordier by InVivo, subsequently renamed Vinadeis, of part of the winegrowing activities of its wine division. Following completion of the transaction, Vinadeis by InVivo held a 7.92% stake in AdVini's share capital.

The proposed transaction is a direct continuation of this strategic partnership with the integration of two strong and complementary brands into AdVini's portfolio: Bonne Nouvelle and Mythique. The acquisition of Bonne Nouvelle, a long-established and widely recognised brand in the fast-growing French alcohol-free wine market, distributed primarily through French mass retail channels, would enable AdVini to broaden its offering and significantly strengthen its position in this very fast-growing market segment, both in France and in export markets, where AdVini sells 67% of its wines.

With Mythique, AdVini would further expand its portfolio of Occitanie brands with varietal wines that are highly valued in export markets, where the brand generates the majority of its sales.

This further step in the partnership reflects the two groups' ambition to establish AdVini as a major player in the international wine industry.

Transaction terms

Under the exclusivity agreement entered into between the parties, the transaction would be fully settled through the transfer of 112,216 AdVini treasury shares, valued for the purposes of the transaction at €35.20 per share.

The proposed scope would also include the acquisition of the inventories associated with the transferred businesses, which would be paid for in cash. The proposed transaction also provides for the transfer of the employees dedicated to the activities concerned.

It is also contemplated that the appointment of Vinadeis by InVivo, represented by Mr. Thierry Blandinières, CEO of InVivo Group, as a director of AdVini would be submitted for approval at AdVini's Annual General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026. Subject to this appointment and to the decisions falling within the remit of the relevant corporate bodies, it is also contemplated that he could chair AdVini's Strategy Committee.

AdVini's Board of Directors has already approved the transaction in its entirety.

Transaction timeline

The signing of the definitive documentation and completion of the transaction are expected to take place in February 2027, subject in particular to the prior completion of the information and consultation procedures with the relevant employee representative bodies and receipt of their opinions.

Antoine Leccia, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AdVini said: "The crisis currently affecting the wine industry as a whole is a reality. Its causes, now structural, are many. The limited scale of our companies in export markets is one of them. Another is the declining appeal of non-premium red wines among some consumers in many countries, including China.

Our response involves, among other things, strengthening our presence in key markets, as close as possible to consumers, on the segmentation and selective marketing of our offering, and on anticipating the needs of new generations, including no- and low-alcohol (No-Low) wines.

It is in this spirit that AdVini, following last May's acquisition of Café de Paris, a producer of sparkling wines and a specialist in alcohol-free and flavoured wines, which is proving very promising, is further strengthening its brand portfolio with, on the one hand, Bonne Nouvelle, the category leader for alcohol-free wines in France, a very fast-growing segment, and, on the other hand, Mythique, a premium Occitanie brand for export markets.

As part of this transaction, InVivo will increase its equity stake in AdVini and bring its international experience to further strengthen AdVini's expertise, strength and leadership in a wine industry undergoing profound transformation."

Thierry Blandinières, CEO of the InVivo group and of Vinadeis by InVivo, said: "Against an economic and geopolitical backdrop that has never been so uncertain, with wine consumption declining increasingly over the past few years and climate change affecting wine production, the industry is facing unprecedented challenges. To address them, industry players need to achieve greater scale, agility and innovation capabilities in order to meet consumers' new expectations. This is precisely the rationale behind this proposed transaction, which marks a new milestone in the partnership initiated with AdVini last spring: we are considering contributing a further portion of our assets to AdVini together with the full support of our group. Building on its position as a leader in French terroir wines and its long-standing presence in Occitanie, a winegrowing region with which InVivo has strong ties through its cooperative activities, AdVini, with InVivo at its side, would benefit from additional strengths to accelerate its growth, secure its bulk wine supplies, and strengthen its position as a French wine champion across many countries."

ABOUT ADVINI

Founded in 1872, AdVini is an international wine group driven by family spirit, visionary, people-focused shareholders, and incredible entrepreneurship. For over 150 years, AdVini has embraced all trades in the wine industry. A winemaker, producer, supply chain expert and operator, and worldwide distributor, AdVini carries forth excellent savoir-faire and winegrowing tradition by sharing its passion for wine with its partners and promoting its defining mosaic of terroirs and histories, such as Vignobles Jeanjean in Languedoc, Domaine Cazes in Roussillon, L'Oratoire des Papes in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Domaine Gassier in Provence, Château Capet Guillier in Saint-Emilion, Maison Champy in Beaune, Domaine Laroche in Chablis, and Ken Forrester Vineyards and Kleine Zalze in Stellenbosch, South Africa. With Café de Paris sparkling wines and Artis alcohol-free wines, AdVini is enriching its portfolio and strengthening its export positions.

Deeply rooted in France and South Africa, AdVini cultivates the independence of its properties and estates, which work together to achieve a common goal: "Work daily, united in diversity, to bring out the best in our vineyards and people."

AdVini is resolutely committed to the sustainability of its activities and strives daily to reduce their environmental impact, both in the vineyard, where it is leading an agroecological transition, and at production sites, where careful attention is given to water use, energy efficiency and green design techniques in winemaking.

ABOUT VINADEIS BY INVIVO

A subsidiary of the InVivo cooperative group, Vinadeis showcases French terroirs, drawing on 9 partner cooperative wineries, 3,900 winegrowers and 28,000 hectares of vineyards. From vine to glass, Vinadeis controls the entire value chain through its expertise, its multi-format production facilities and its winemaking, marketing and sales know-how. Vinadeis designs private-label brands and tailor-made solutions for its customers in France and internationally. This expertise, combined with a culture of innovation, enables Vinadeis to respond to changing market trends. Through its Terra 360 CSR strategy, the company turns its commitments into concrete actions to contribute to a more sustainable and responsible wine industry.

ABOUT INVIVO

The InVivo group is one of Europe's leading agricultural groups, with a turnover of €11.4 billion, more than half of which is generated in France, and a workforce of 15,000, including 10,000 in France. With operations in 38 countries, it has 90 industrial sites, including 54 in France. This pillar of food sovereignty is active across the entire value chain, from farm to fork, and is a leader in each of its four main strategic activities: International Grain Trading; Agriculture; Agri-Food (Malt, Wheat, Wine); Garden centers and food distribution. A global cross-functional center for innovative and digital solutions completes the set-up to accelerate the transformation of these activities towards the 3rd agricultural revolution. To find out more: invivo-group.com – @InVivoGroup

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