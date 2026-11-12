Men's Health Network Welcomes Updated Prostate Cancer Screening Guideline, Calls For Broader Action With Early Detection

2026 Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Graphic

? September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Black men are at greater risk of developing and dying from prostate cancer, making awareness, early detection, and access to care especially important.? This year, we're joining Men's Health Network in reco

2026 Prostate Cancer Awareness Month (September)

Ronald Henry and the Congressional Men's Health Caucus, 2025 Press Conference

Image of the podcast cover: My Cancer, My Plan

Updated PSA screening guidelines mark an important step forward in early detection, preventive care, & men's health.

- Ronald Henry, MHN PresidentWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Men's Health Network (MHN), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families, welcomes the American Cancer Society's (ACS) updated prostate cancer screening guidelines, calling the revision an important advancement in preventive healthcare and an opportunity to strengthen national efforts to reduce preventable prostate cancer deaths.Released November 12, 2026, the revised guidelines recommend prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood testing every two years for average-risk men ages 50 to 69. Black men and men with a strong family history of prostate cancer, who face elevated risks, are encouraged to begin annual screening at age 45.The updated recommendations represent a significant shift in how the medical community approaches prostate cancer screening, reflecting advances in diagnostic technology, improved understanding of disease progression, and growing evidence supporting the benefits of early detection.For Men's Health Network, which has long advocated for greater awareness, accessibility, and utilization of PSA testing, the revision reinforces an important principle: men deserve access to timely health information and the opportunity to make informed decisions alongside their healthcare providers."The Men's Health Network was deeply concerned when the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force reduced its support for PSA testing," said Ronald Henry, President of Men's Health Network. "The suggestion that providing men and their doctors with information could do more harm than good was deeply troubling. When detected early and appropriately monitored, prostate cancer is often highly treatable. Having timely information can save lives."A Changing Conversation Around Prostate Cancer ScreeningFor more than a decade, prostate cancer screening recommendations have generated considerable debate among healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and patient advocates.Earlier guidance reflected concerns about overdiagnosis and overtreatment, particularly when elevated PSA levels led to unnecessary biopsies or aggressive treatment of slow-growing cancers. However, advances in imaging, risk assessment, and active surveillance have increasingly allowed healthcare providers to distinguish between cancers requiring immediate intervention and those that can be carefully monitored.The ACS revision acknowledges this evolving medical landscape and the importance of incorporating new evidence into preventive healthcare recommendations."Men and their doctors can be trusted to use health information wisely," Henry continued. "We are deeply grateful to the American Cancer Society for recognizing the importance of this issue and updating its guidance. We hope the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force will quickly reconsider its own recommendations in light of the growing evidence supporting appropriate PSA screening."The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), whose recommendations influence preventive healthcare practices and insurance coverage, currently recommends individualized decision-making for PSA screening among men ages 55 to 69 and recommends against routine screening for men 70 and older.As the USPSTF continues reviewing its prostate cancer screening guidance, MHN believes the ACS revision creates an important opportunity to reassess how screening recommendations influence access, physician-patient conversations, and health outcomes.Building on a Year of Progress in Men's Health AdvocacyThe updated guidelines arrive during a year of significant activity surrounding men's health policy, preventive care, and national awareness.Throughout 2026, Men's Health Network has worked to elevate conversations about preventive screenings, strengthen public understanding of men's health risks, and encourage policymakers to address longstanding gaps in men's healthcare.Among these efforts, MHN has continued advocating for the PSA Screening for HIM Act (H.R. 1300), legislation intended to reduce financial barriers to prostate cancer screening for eligible men at increased risk.Men's Health Network has also supported broader federal efforts to strengthen men's health infrastructure, including the State of Men's Health Act, introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in February 2026, followed by companion legislation in the Senate in July. These proposals seek to improve understanding of men's health disparities and strengthen federal attention to the health needs of men and boys.Beyond legislative advocacy, MHN has continued expanding prostate cancer education through its annual September Prostate Cancer Awareness Month campaign, community outreach, educational resources, and partnerships with healthcare professionals and advocates.These efforts reflect a larger movement toward recognizing that improving men's health requires more than treating disease. It requires preventive education, accessible screenings, informed healthcare decisions, and sustained attention to the barriers that prevent men from seeking care.While MHN does not hold a direct role in the ACS guideline revision, the organization views the development as consistent with its longstanding advocacy for wider, evidence-informed utilization of PSA screening.Looking Ahead: Turning Updated Guidelines Into Better Health OutcomesThe revised recommendations are an important step forward, but translating updated medical guidance into improved health outcomes will require continued collaboration among healthcare providers, policymakers, insurers, employers, and community organizations.Men's Health Network believes several priorities will be especially important in the years ahead:.Expanding access to appropriate PSA screening, particularly for men at elevated risk of prostate cancer..Reducing financial and systemic barriers that discourage preventive healthcare..Improving education about prostate cancer risk factors, family history, screening options, and follow-up care..Supporting informed conversations between men and their healthcare providers about the benefits and potential limitations of screening..Encouraging greater alignment among national screening recommendations as new research and diagnostic technologies emerge..Strengthening outreach to populations disproportionately affected by advanced prostate cancer diagnoses and mortality.Men's Health Network also emphasizes that PSA screening is only one component of a broader men's health conversation. Improving outcomes requires greater attention to cardiovascular disease, mental health, chronic conditions, preventive healthcare utilization, and the social and systemic factors contributing to the persistent lifespan gender gap.As national conversations around prostate cancer screening continue, Men's Health Network remains committed to advancing education, research, outreach, and advocacy that empower men and their families to make informed healthcare decisions.Men are encouraged to speak with their healthcare providers about their individual prostate cancer risk, family history, and appropriate screening options.For additional men's health education and resources, visit .

Jennifer Thompson

Men's Health Network

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Men's Health Network Welcomes Updated Prostate Cancer Screening Guideline, Calls for Broader Action with Early Detection News Provided By Men's Health Network November 12, 2026, 18:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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