Net Tel One Announces Publication Of AI Unmasked: From Big Scary Monster To Trusted Partner, By Partner/CTO Greg O'neill

AI Unmasked book cover

Guide for small and medium sized business professionals available on Net Tel One website

BRAINTREE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Net Tel One ( ), a provider of managed IT, communications, and security solutions, delivering end-to-end technology support for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the publication of AI Unmasked: From Big Scary Monster to Trusted Partner, a new e-book geared toward small and mid-size professionals authored by Net Tel One Partner and CTO Greg O'Neill.Designed to demystify AI, the e-book cuts through the hype and fear surrounding artificial intelligence, providing a straightforward roadmap for safely and effectively incorporating AI into everyday business operations.As organizations grapple with concerns ranging from data security and privacy to workforce disruption and misinformation, O'Neill offers a balanced perspective that distinguishes legitimate risks from common misconceptions about the technology. The guide explains AI in plain language, helping small and medium sized business professionals understand what AI is, how it works, and how it can be used to enhance productivity and create competitive advantages.“Many business leaders recognize that AI is transforming the way organizations operate, but they aren't always sure where to begin,” said O'Neill.“My goal with AI Unmasked is to remove the mystery and misunderstandings surrounding the technology and offer practical guidance that helps organizations move forward confidently.”The e-book introduces a straightforward framework for AI adoption built around four stages: Baby-Proof, Crawl, Walk, and Run. Through this approach, readers learn how to establish safeguards and policies, develop fundamental AI skills, build customized AI tools, and integrate AI into everyday business operations to maximize its impact.AI Unmasked also highlights the unique advantages smaller organizations possess in adapting to new technologies, noting that their agility often allows them to innovate more quickly than larger enterprises.“AI is rapidly becoming as fundamental to business as the internet and cloud computing,” said O'Neill.“The future belongs to organizations that learn how to combine human expertise with the power of AI.”AI Unmasked: From Big Scary Monster to Trusted Partner is available now as a free download from .About Net Tel OneNet Tel One is a family-owned and -operated managed service provider (MSP) headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 2002 by President and CEO Christopher O'Neill, who was later joined by his brother, Partner and CTO Greg O'Neill. Net Tel One helps New England businesses navigate their technology through radical transparency, high-quality workmanship, extreme ownership of issues, proactive care, and the free sharing of knowledge. From business phones and VoIP to IT, cloud networking, cybersecurity, compliance, and AI, Net Tel One has spent more than two decades evolving alongside the technology landscape to deliver the most up-to-date solutions to its clients. The company was also recently named a Best Place to Work by Cape & Plymouth Marketing.For more information, please visit or email...

Nicole J Hales

PRfirst

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Net Tel One Announces Publication of AI Unmasked: From Big Scary Monster to Trusted Partner, by Partner/CTO Greg O'Neill News Provided By PRfirst November 12, 2026, 18:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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