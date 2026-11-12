Breaking Battlegrounds: Former Treasury Official Miad Maleki Reveals How Trump Could Cripple Iran Without Another War

Fmr U.S. sanctions strategist exposes Iran's shadow oil fleet, warns of nuclear threats, & explains why another military conflict could boost Tehran's regime.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Could President Donald Trump bring Iran's regime to its knees without firing another missile? In a special edition of Breaking Battlegrounds, host Chuck Warren sits down with Miad Maleki, Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and former senior executive at the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), to examine one of the most consequential foreign policy challenges facing the United States.Maleki, who helped design and implement major American sanctions campaigns, including the Trump administration's maximum pressure strategy against Iran, provides an insider's perspective on how economic warfare can weaken hostile regimes without committing the United States to another prolonged military conflict.Why Another War Could Strengthen Iran's RegimeDuring the interview, Maleki challenges the assumption that additional military strikes are the best path forward.Drawing on his experience in U.S. national security and his upbringing in Iran, Maleki argues that the Islamic Republic thrives during periods of conflict, using external threats to justify domestic crackdowns and deflect responsibility for economic failures.Rather than launching another round of strikes or rushing into negotiations, Maleki advocates maintaining intense economic pressure through sanctions and restrictions on Iranian oil exports."Don't give them that war, keep the blockade and sanctions in place," Maleki tells Warren.His argument raises a critical question for the Trump administration: Could sustained economic pressure accomplish what another military confrontation might not?Inside Iran's Shadow Oil FleetOne of the interview's most revealing discussions centers on Iran's shadow fleet, a network of aging oil tankers used to transport sanctioned petroleum through deceptive shipping practices.Maleki explains how some vessels operate under questionable documentation, obscure their movements, and facilitate the shipment of oil that helps sustain sanctioned regimes.But rather than simply imposing additional penalties, Maleki proposes a different strategy: working with vessel owners to bring tankers into legitimate commercial operations and remove them from Iran's sanctions-evasion networks.The objective is straightforward: deprive Tehran of the infrastructure it needs to profit from illicit oil exports.A Rare Insider's Look at America's Economic WeaponsBefore joining FDD, Maleki served as Associate Director for the Treasury's Office of Global Targeting at OFAC, overseeing sanctions and investigations involving threats ranging from terrorism and narcotics trafficking to Iran, Russia, and North Korea.In this special interview, he explains how U.S. sanctions work, why access to the American dollar remains a powerful foreign policy tool, and how the United States can strengthen enforcement without undermining its long-term economic influence.Listen to the Full InterviewThe special edition of Breaking Battlegrounds featuring Miad Maleki offers a detailed examination of President Trump's options against Iran and the financial networks that help keep the Islamic Republic operating.Guest: Miad Maleki, Senior Fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD)Follow Miad Maleki on X: @miadmalekiListen and watch: Breaking Battlegrounds on YouTube, Substack, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available.About Breaking BattlegroundsBreaking Battlegrounds, hosted by Chuck Warren and Sam Stone, is a political and current affairs podcast featuring conversations with policymakers, political strategists, journalists, national security experts, and influential voices shaping America's future. The show examines the political, economic, and cultural issues driving national debate through in-depth interviews and analysis.Breaking Battlegrounds, hosted by Sam Stone and Chuck Warren, is ranked #6 among the Best Arizona News Podcasts by Feedspot (2026). Covering Arizona politics, national news, U.S. elections, public policy, and political commentary, Breaking Battlegrounds features interviews and discussions with influential voices shaping today's political landscape. It is curently one of the top 2.5% most popular shows out of 3,779,399 podcasts globally.Source: Feedspot's Best Arizona News Podcasts

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Breaking Battlegrounds: Former Treasury Official Miad Maleki Reveals How Trump Could Cripple Iran Without Another War News Provided By Breaking Battlegrounds November 12, 2026, 18:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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