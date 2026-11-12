Motorola Solutions Sponsors The 2026 Big Blue Bash, Benefiting The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is proud to announce this year's Big Blue Bash Presented by Motorola Solutions will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.The second annual event brings together federal law enforcement leaders, veterans, families of wounded and fallen officers and advocates supporting the men and women who keep our communities and nation safe.As this year's title sponsor, Motorola Solutions is dedicated to honoring the legacies of wounded and fallen law enforcement officers and is hosting their family members as the event's guests of honor. The company builds the mission-critical networks law enforcement depends on, helping officers stay connected and quickly act when the unexpected happens.“For nearly a century, Motorola Solutions has stood with law enforcement,” said Jon Adler, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation.“While their technologies help bring officers home safely every day, their support of this event helps recognize and serve the families of those who were wounded or never came home.”“When an officer needs help in a moment of crisis, their body camera, their radio becomes more than a device, it's their grip on certainty and connection,” said John Zidar, senior vice president of North American Government, Motorola Solutions.“The legacy of the wounded and fallen lives on in every officer who makes it home safely and in their families and loved ones, who we're humbled to recognize today.”The evening will feature surprise live musical performances, a live and silent auction and special presentations supporting the families of honor.Proceeds from the Big Blue Bash benefit the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, which provides vital support to the families of wounded and fallen federal officers.For more information, visit .###The Federal Law Enforcement Officers (F.L.E.O.) Foundation is an IRS 501 (C)(3) charitable organization providing immediate support to FLEOA members, and federal officers and their families impacted by tragic circumstances. The F.L.E.O. Foundation is a proud partner with the Police Unity Tour in hosting the annual 9/11 Fallen Hero Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. Please visit to make a donation and learn more about the Foundation.

Allison Pagliughi

The Silent Partner Marketing

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Motorola Solutions Sponsors the 2026 Big Blue Bash, Benefiting the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation News Provided By The Silent Partner Marketing November 12, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Law, Technology, Telecommunications



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