All-On-4, Sinus Lift And Custom Bone Grafting In Tribeca: Rebuilding The Bone Implants Need

Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

Patients told there is not enough bone for implants: a custom-milled graft, a sinus lift, and PRF from the patient's own blood - planned and performed in-house.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Not enough bone" is the sentence that ends implant treatment at most practices. At Tribeca Dental Studio, it is where treatment starts. The practice rebuilds the missing bone first - with sinus lift surgery above the upper jaw, custom bone grafting shaped to the individual patient, and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) made from the patient's own blood - so that dental implants, including All-on-4 full-arch restoration, become possible for patients who were told they were not candidates.

A sinus lift adds bone beneath the sinus, where the upper jaw is often too thin to anchor an implant. For larger defects - a ridge that has narrowed or collapsed after years without teeth - the practice uses the Puros Allograft Customized Block: a graft designed from the patient's own CBCT scan and milled with CAD/CAM technology to the exact shape of the missing bone. Because the block is made to fit the defect before surgery begins, it sits flush against the patient's bone - a large contact surface that supports blood-vessel growth into the graft - with little manual shaping left to do in the operating room, which shortens surgery and eases recovery. The graft material is processed with the Tutoplast method, which sterilizes and preserves the allograft while retaining the natural bone matrix - its collagen, mineral composition, and porous structure - that the body uses as a scaffold to grow its own new bone.

Healing is planned with the same care as the surgery. Before the procedure, a small sample of the patient's blood is drawn and spun in a centrifuge to form PRF: a natural fibrin clot rich in the body's own growth factors, with no additives and nothing foreign. Placed over the graft and surgical site, PRF protects the clot and releases those growth factors over the following 7 to 14 days - the first one to two weeks when new bone and soft tissue formation is decided. It is part of how every surgical case is planned at the practice: implants, All-on-4, sinus lifts, and bone grafts alike.

With the foundation rebuilt, treatment continues in the same office: single dental implants, implant-supported bridges and dentures, and All-on-4 full-arch restoration - and, for the most severe upper-jaw bone loss, zygomatic implants anchored in the cheekbone. Every case begins with a 3D evaluation, so what is possible - and in what sequence - is known before any surgery is scheduled.

"Patients come to us after being told there isn't enough bone, as if that were the end of the conversation," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "It isn't. We rebuild the bone - a sinus lift where the jaw is thin, a custom graft milled to the exact shape of what is missing, and the patient's own biology, PRF, helping it heal. Then the implants. Then the teeth."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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All-on-4, Sinus Lift and Custom Bone Grafting in Tribeca: Rebuilding the Bone Implants Need News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 12, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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