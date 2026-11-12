Lodgify Collaborates With Beyond To Bring The Best Black Friday Bundle For Vacation Rental Hosts

Lodgify's Black Friday offer: up to 60% off annual Professional and Ultimate plans, with Dynamic Pricing by Beyond included at no extra cost.

Lodgify offers its best bundle for Professional and Ultimate plans, including Dynamic Pricing by Beyond and free 1:1 expert onboarding at no extra cost.

- Shaun Shirazian, CEO, LodgifyBARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lodgify, the #1 all-in-one vacation rental software for independent hosts, together with its partner Beyond, today announced its biggest Black Friday price reduction yet. Starting today, new customers can secure up to 60% off annual plans and get Dynamic Pricing and 1:1 expert onboarding at no extra cost.Now natively integrated into Lodgify, Beyond's industry-leading revenue management technology helps grow short-term rental businesses through Dynamic Pricing. By analyzing real-time market demand, seasonality, and local booking velocity, the Beyond algorithm automatically optimizes nightly rates, helping hosts boost revenue by up to 40% without spending hours on manual pricing. For Black Friday, this advanced, embedded tool comes with Professional and Ultimate plans at no extra cost.Additionally, Lodgify offers free 1:1 expert onboarding valued at over $700. With this offer, independent vacation rental hosts can maximize revenue and save time on vacation property management.Built Specifically for Independent Vacation Rental HostsLodgify's mission is to give independent vacation rental hosts and property managers professional-grade tools without the complexity or high costs of large-scale operators. The platform simplifies every step of the hosting journey: creating a commission-free direct booking website, accepting direct reservations and payments, syncing calendars and listings across major booking sites, streamlining guest communication with AI, and centralizing daily operations. Lodgify managed over 3.8M bookings last year and is trusted by thousands of hosts and property managers in over 180 countries.The Lodgify all-in-one software equips hosts with all the essential tools required to run a professional vacation rental business:- Direct Booking Website Builder: Create a mobile-friendly site with an integrated booking engine to accept payments and damage deposits.- Channel Manager: Instant, bi-directional calendar and rate sync across multiple sites, including Airbnb, Booking and Vrbo, to eliminate double bookings.- Dynamic Pricing (powered by Beyond): Automate nightly rate adjustments based on real-time market demand and seasonality to boost revenue by up to 40%. Now included at no extra cost in Professional and Ultimate plans.- Property Management System (PMS): Centralize daily back-office operations, including a unified guest inbox, automated messaging, and cleaning task scheduling, to save hosts up to 150 hours a year.- Free 1:1 Expert Onboarding: With annual plan subscriptions, new users get personalized onboarding with a dedicated Lodgify specialist who assists with website setup, channel manager configuration, pricing strategy, and automation best practices.Unlike enterprise property management software that charges variable commission cuts or per-property subscription markups, the platform operates on predictable flat plans with zero commission fees on direct bookings.During the Black Friday promotion period, the discount applies automatically at checkout. The offer is valid for a limited time only for new customers.Independent hosts can also sign up for a free 7-day trial with no credit card required or book a live demo at lodgify.About BeyondTrusted by thousands of short-term rental operators to price millions of listings, Beyond's AI-driven dynamic pricing, market intelligence, and automated revenue management levers are built around one goal: to help every portfolio outperform the market by more than 20%. Beyond's revenue management system gives every operator, from the individual host to the enterprise property manager, the intelligence and control to run a more empowered, more profitable STR business. Learn why Beyond is built for more at beyondpricing.About LodgifyLodgify is the leading vacation rental software to connect your booking sites, set smarter prices and get more direct bookings. It is built for independent hosts and property managers. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Barcelona, Lodgify has a team of 400+ people and brings together a channel manager, website builder, booking engine, Dynamic Pricing and property management tools in one platform. Hosts in 180+ countries trust Lodgify, which has a 4.8/5 rating from 5,000+ reviews and is an Airbnb Preferred+ Software Partner, Vrbo Elite Partner, and Booking Premier Connectivity Partner. Every customer gets free 1:1 onboarding and human support, which has a 90% satisfaction rate. Learn more at

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Lodgify Collaborates With Beyond to Bring the Best Black Friday Bundle for Vacation Rental Hosts News Provided By Codebay Solutions SLU November 12, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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