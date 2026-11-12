Senior Care Authority Names Its 2024-25 And 2025-26 Franchisees And Rookies Of The Year

Senior Care Authority franchise owners and team members gather at the company's biennial national conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

Four owners honored at the eldercare franchise's biennial national conference for pairing business growth with leadership and community impact

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Care Authority, a national eldercare consulting and senior placement franchise, named four owners its Franchisees of the Year and Rookies of the Year at its biennial national conference in Louisville, Kentucky, honoring winners for both 2024-25 and 2025-26.A Wall Street veteran turned caregiver advocate, a New Jersey Alzheimer's champion, a financial technology leader who cared for three aging family members and a former nursing home housekeeper who built and sold her own home care franchise walked into the conference. They walked out with the company's top honors.Cynthia Perthuis of Senior Care Authority Southwest Florida and David Stamberg of Senior Care Authority Northern and Central New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, were named the 2024-25 and 2025-26 Franchisees of the Year. Mary McNiff of Senior Care Authority of Boston and Southeastern Massachusetts and Veronica Griffiths of Senior Care Authority Eastside King County were named the 2024-25 and 2025-26 Rookies of the Year.Half of each Franchisee of the Year score was based on business performance, including growth and the expansion of services beyond senior placement. The other half was split evenly between leadership, which included developing a team and mentoring fellow owners, and community engagement, which the company describes as being the heart of the community. Rookies of the Year were judged on the same criteria, weighted specifically for an owner in their first year of business.“In a business built on trust, how an owner shows up for families, their team and their community matters as much as the numbers,” said Frank Samson, founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority.“Cynthia, David, Mary and Veronica prove you don't have to choose between building a strong business and doing right by families. That's exactly what this year's conference theme of compassion, growth and trust was meant to celebrate.”2024-25 Franchisee of the Year: Cynthia PerthuisSenior Care Authority Southwest FloridaPerthuis spent more than 25 years on Wall Street while helping her parents navigate in-home care and assisted living from more than 1,500 miles away, including after her father's Alzheimer's diagnosis. She opened her Naples, Florida, office in 2018. Her practice grew 31% in 2025, and she leads a team of seven. A member of the Franchise Advisory Board and technology task forces, she has led the adoption of Senior Care Authority's internal platforms and coaches other owners to do the same. She serves on the board of the Florida Gulf Coast chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, has raised thousands of dollars for the organization and previously served on the board of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).2025-26 Franchisee of the Year: David StambergSenior Care Authority Northern and Central New Jersey and Rockland County, New YorkIn less than five years of ownership, Stamberg has grown his business more than 57% and built a team of four. He serves on the Franchise Advisory Board and is a go-to mentor for new owners. Leading Beyond Driving with Dignity, Senior Care Authority's program for respectful conversations about older driver safety, has helped him stand out in a highly competitive market and expand his services beyond placement. He served as executive chair of the Alzheimer's Association Greater New Jersey Bergen/Passaic Walk, now sits on the organization's Bergen board and serves on the boards of the Northern New Jersey Senior Care Network and the Bergen County Alliance for Senior Services.2024-25 Rookie of the Year: Mary McNiffSenior Care Authority of Boston and Southeastern MassachusettsMcNiff opened her Medfield, Massachusetts, office in March 2025 and quickly became a presence across the South Shore, serving families from West Roxbury to Cape Cod. She hit the ground running by launching both sides of her business at once. Along with helping families find the right senior living community, she offers eldercare consulting for families who need help with care planning and next steps, so she could help more local families in need from her very first months. Within her first year, she joined the advisory council of HESSCO, a local nonprofit that helps older adults and people with disabilities remain safely at home. A Certified Senior Advisor and Certified Dementia Practitioner, she came to the work after more than 30 years as a financial technology executive and years caring for her mother, brother and father.2025-26 Rookie of the Year: Veronica GriffithsSenior Care Authority Eastside King CountyGriffiths started her career as a housekeeper in a nursing home before becoming a certified nursing assistant and medication technician. She spent more than a decade training caregivers for Washington's Home Care Aide program and a decade managing a territory for a national home care franchise. In 2015, she bought her own home care franchise, the first of its brand in Washington, and grew it to nearly 100 caregivers before selling it. After moving into a senior living community in Redmond Ridge, Washington, she saw how many neighbors needed guidance, and she opened her Senior Care Authority office in January 2025. Her outreach is built around small group visits to local communities, often framed as happy hours or barbecues, and joint presentations with elder law attorneys and other professionals. She also keeps visiting residents after they move to make sure their new communities deliver on their promises.The honorees reflect the momentum behind Senior Care Authority's growth. The company added 26 new franchise owners in 2026, now operates in 29 states and grew revenue 17% over the past year. Franchise Business Review, which ranks franchises based on independent surveys of franchise owners, has named Senior Care Authority a Top 200 Franchise for franchisee satisfaction for 11 consecutive years and the No. 1 placement assistance franchise. In 2026, it also named the brand a Top Franchise for Women and a Top Low-Cost Franchise.About Senior Care AuthoritySenior Care Authoritywas founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves more than 100 locations in 29 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care while navigating a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority offers eldercare consulting services and is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program. Learn more at .

Alexis Linn

On behalf of Senior Care Authority

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senior Care Authority Names Its 2024-25 and 2025-26 Franchisees and Rookies of the Year News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 12, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.