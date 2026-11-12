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Lisa Blanton Explores the“Front Door” of Leadership

AAG founder draws on 23 years in the parking industry to explore psychological safety and the employee experience.

- Lisa Blanton, CEO and Founder of Austin Alliance GroupAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Alliance Group (AAG) founder and CEO Lisa Blanton was published in the October 2026 issue of Parking Today, sharing a leadership perspective influenced by more than three decades in executive roles and 23 years working in the parking industry.Her article,“Leadership Has a Front Door Too,” appears on page 36 of the magazine and looks at psychological safety through an unexpected lens: parking design.Blanton's connection to the subject runs deep. Before founding AAG, she spent 23 years helping build Watry Design, a parking-focused architectural and engineering consulting firm. She also grew up around design. Her father was a professional engineer who later became an architect, and some of her earliest memories are of sitting near his drafting table while he designed reinforced-concrete buildings by hand.Those experiences gave Blanton a way to think about leadership that stayed with her long after she moved into executive roles as a COO, CFO, and CHRO.In the article, she explains that parking professionals think carefully about how people experience a space before they ever reach a building's front door. Lighting, signs, sightlines, traffic flow, and the feeling of knowing where to go all influence whether someone feels comfortable and secure.Blanton argues that organizations have front doors too.Employees begin forming impressions before their first day. Reputation, a job posting, the recruiting process, and the way an interview is handled all send signals about what working there may feel like. Once someone joins, those signals continue through onboarding and everyday interactions with managers and colleagues.The article grew partly from a conversation that Blanton moderated at the Parking Industry Expo 2026,“Real Talk: Uncomfortable Workplace Interactions.” What stayed with her were the ordinary situations people described: meetings, hallway conversations, interrupted ideas, and comments that landed differently than intended.That brought her back to a question she has carried from both design and HR: what kind of environment are leaders creating for the people who use it?Blanton writes that employees quickly learn whether it feels safe to ask for help, admit they do not know something, disagree respectfully, or offer an idea. Those experiences can influence how willing people are to contribute long before a policy ever comes into play.The article closes with five lessons Blanton takes from parking into leadership. Leaders can reduce uncertainty through preparation and communication, pay attention to how people actually behave, recognize the link between safety and performance, notice the effect of their day-to-day decisions, and remember that every interaction they have says something about the organization.“Leadership is the real front door to every organization,” Blanton writes.“Both deserve thoughtful design.”For Austin Alliance Group, the article reflects a theme that runs through much of its leadership development and HR work. AAG works with business owners and leadership teams on the people issues that show up in real workplaces, including communication, employee relations, team dynamics, and psychological safety.“Leadership Has a Front Door Too” is available in Parking Today's October 2026 issue and online at ParkingToday

Lisa Blanton

Austin Alliance Group

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Lisa Blanton Explores the 'Front Door' of Leadership News Provided By Day One November 12, 2026, 18:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Retail, Technology



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