Blue Collar Electric Named 2026 Best Of Florida Winner For Electrical Services

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Palm Harbor-based electrical company earns its first Best of Florida award, with customer support at the center of the milestone.

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TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tampa, Fla., November 12, 2026 - Blue Collar Electric has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Winner in the Electrical Services Companies category by The Guide to Florida. The recognition marks the company's first Best of Florida award. The family-owned electrical home-services company, which serves the Tampa Bay area, credits the milestone to customers who took the time to vote and support its work.

Best of Florida recognizes businesses across a range of industries, including home repair and contracting. According to The Guide to Florida, winners are selected primarily through voting results, with an editorial and compliance review to validate votes and check the standing of winning businesses. The“Best of Florida” designation is distinct from the program's Regional Winner and Honorable Mention tiers. Blue Collar Electric is listed as a 2026 winner in Electrical Services Companies, placing the business among the electrical service providers recognized through the statewide program. The organizer states that businesses pay no fee to be nominated or to win; optional advertising and award merchandise are separate from the recognition.

For Blue Collar Electric, the first-time recognition brings a local customer relationship into a statewide setting. The company credits the response to people willing to speak up for a business that works in their homes, often on projects involving unfamiliar technical decisions. Its reaction to the result was not simply to the award itself, but to the strength of that support. The company had not expected its customers' voices to carry so far. It views the recognition as an opportunity to thank those customers and reinforce its focus on the day-to-day consistency behind long-term customer relationships.

The company's service area extends beyond Palm Harbor to communities across Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties, including Clearwater, Dunedin, St. Petersburg, Tampa and New Port Richey. Its residential work ranges from everyday repairs and electrical safety inspections to panel upgrades and installations planned around changes in how a household uses power. That work can involve a single fixture, a new circuit or a broader electrical update, depending on the home and the requested project. Whether an assignment involves troubleshooting an existing problem or planning a new installation, the company's stated approach emphasizes clear communication about the work and available options before a customer makes a decision.

The company describes its approach to consistency in practical terms: customers receive information about technician arrivals, pricing is explained before work starts, and electricians communicate what a proposed project involves. Blue Collar Electric also identifies background-checked technicians, stocked service vehicles and continuing training as elements of its operating approach. Its published practices include shoe covers and attention to cleanup, addressing the practical concerns that come with work inside an occupied home. These measures reflect the company's focus on both electrical workmanship and the customer's experience. The award offers a moment to acknowledge that approach, while the company's ongoing work remains centered on the individual needs of each property and household.

“This is our first Best of Florida win, and we did not expect our customers' voices to carry this far,” said a spokesperson for Blue Collar Electric.“Knowing that people took the time to vote for us makes this recognition especially meaningful. We are grateful for that support. Our responsibility is to keep earning it through clear communication, careful work and consistent service, whether we are helping with a repair or completing a planned installation.”

The recognition accompanies the company's continued work in core electrical services, including panel upgrades, surge protection, lighting and electrical repairs. Its EV charging installation services include assessing electrical capacity and installing dedicated circuits or hardwired charging equipment as appropriate for the home. Its permanent outdoor lighting installers work with year-round LED systems that can be adjusted for everyday architectural lighting, holidays and other occasions. The lighting can be controlled by smartphone, allowing homeowners to change settings without reinstalling seasonal displays. These services connect the company's repair and installation work with projects that accommodate how households use their homes, vehicles and outdoor spaces.

About Blue Collar Electric

Blue Collar Electric is a family-owned and operated electrical services company serving homeowners throughout the Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties. Its services include electrical repairs, safety inspections, panel upgrades, surge protection, generator installation, indoor and outdoor lighting, and electric vehicle charger installation. The company's stated approach emphasizes electrical safety, upfront pricing, clear communication and respect for customers' homes. Blue Collar Electric is a 2026 Best of Florida Winner in Electrical Services Companies.

Joseph Guear

Blue Collar Electric

+1 727-609-2583

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Blue Collar Electric Named 2026 Best of Florida Winner for Electrical Services News Provided By Blue Collar Electric November 12, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services



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