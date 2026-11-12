Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50Th Anniversary Opus Available Now For Pre-Order

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50th Anniversary Opus - Gold & Classic Edition

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50th Anniversary Opus - Internal Spread

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50th Anniversary Opus - Legends Photoshoot

Landmark publication celebrates five decades of Buccaneers football through more than 800 pages and 600 images

- Brian Ford - Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Opus today announced the release of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Opus, a landmark official publication commemorating 50 years of Buccaneers football and the legendary players, coaches, moments, and fans who have defined the franchise.

Created to honor the Buccaneers' 50th anniversary, the Opus tells the story of one of the NFL's most remarkable journeys, from the franchise's earliest days through two Super Bowl championships and the unforgettable moments in between. Told through extraordinary photography, archival imagery and personal reflections, the collection captures both the history of the Buccaneers and the people who made it.

“Last year, we celebrated 50 seasons of Buccaneers football, a journey that took us from humble beginnings to two Super Bowl championships and every moment in between,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.“We set out to produce the definitive and most comprehensive account of our organization's story and to honor the remarkable players, coaches, and personalities who have shaped our history. The result is a fitting tribute to what made those first 50 years so special. We are grateful to Opus for creating this one-of-a-kind keepsake that will bring back cherished memories for generations of Buccaneers fans.”

Spanning more than 800 pages and featuring over 600 images, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Opus brings the franchise's history to life on an extraordinary scale. Rare archival imagery, original photography, and personal reflections provide fans with a unique perspective on the people, games, and moments that transformed a young expansion franchise into a two-time Super Bowl champion.

“For 50 seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given their fans a story worth celebrating, from the team's first kickoff in 1976 to two Super Bowl championships and the legends who made them possible,” said Opus CEO Karl Fowler.“We are deeply honored to have been entrusted by the Buccaneers to collaborate and create this special Opus, bringing their history together in a way that is worthy of the franchise and of the Krewe who have stood behind it every step of the way. This is more than a book. It's a celebration for everyone who has ever called themselves a Buccaneer.”

At the heart of the Opus are the iconic figures who helped shape Buccaneers history, including Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch, Ronde Barber, Tony Dungy, Jon Gruden and Tom Brady. Their stories, together with countless others across five decades, capture the leadership, resilience and competitive spirit that have come to define the franchise.

From the team's earliest years and breakthrough moments to championship seasons and unforgettable performances, the Opus provides a definitive look at the eras that built the Buccaneers. It also celebrates something that extends beyond wins and championships: the enduring bond between the Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay community, and generations of fans who proudly call themselves the Krewe.

Produced with the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail for which Opus is renowned, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Opus was created to be more than a record of history. It is a lasting tribute to the franchise, a celebration of its first 50 years and a collector's piece designed to be passed from one generation of Buccaneers fans to the next.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Opus is available for pre-order now in two editions:

The Gold Edition

A truly monumental collector's piece, the Gold Edition measures 20 inches by 20 inches, expands to 40 inches when open, and weighs more than 50 pounds. It features a premium leather cover, gold-finished Buccaneers shield, and bespoke presentation case.

The Gold Edition retails for $2,500 and is limited to just 200 editions worldwide.

The Classic Edition

The Classic Edition measures 14 inches by 14 inches and is crafted in buckram with a bespoke presentation case. Featuring the same extraordinary storytelling, photography, and celebration of 50 years of Buccaneers football, the Classic Edition offers fans a distinctive collectible designed to showcase the franchise's history for generations.

The Classic Edition retails for $350.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Opus is available for pre-order now at

Hari Ramachandran

OPUS

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50th Anniversary Opus Available Now for Pre-Order News Provided By OPUS November 12, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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