Arunachal Govt To Strengthen Indigenous Affairs Dept, Hold Youth Festival Every Two Years: CM Khandu

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 12 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's commitment to preserving the state's indigenous faiths, traditions and cultural identity, announcing plans to strengthen the Department of Indigenous Affairs and enhance its budgetary allocation.

Addressing the inaugural event of the 8th Indigenous Faith Youth Festival at Seppa in East Kameng district, CM Khandu said the department, established in 2016-17, would be further strengthened, with additional funds to be provided in the forthcoming Revised Estimates to expand its programmes and reach more young people.

He also announced that the Indigenous Faith Youth Festival would henceforth be organised once every two years instead of three years, with the next edition scheduled for 2028.

The festival, organised by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), is witnessing the participation of more than 1,000 delegates from across the state.

Chief Minister Khandu assured early consideration and release of the gap funding sought by IFCSAP through a memorandum submitted to his office on November 6, citing the larger-than-expected participation this year.

Announcing the revival of the Kameng River Festival from this year, the Chief Minister said the state government would provide financial support through the Tourism Department.

Highlighting East Kameng's potential for adventure and cultural tourism, CM Khandu referred to opportunities in river rafting and paragliding and called for greater tourism awareness and hospitality training among local communities.

He said the success of a tourist destination depended not only on its natural attractions but also on the warmth and hospitality extended to visitors.

On preserving indigenous traditions, the Chief Minister added that six Gurukuls were functioning successfully in the state and assured continued government support for their development.

He directed that the road leading to the Gurukul at Lada be taken up during the current financial year, besides calling for improvements in basic infrastructure, including water and electricity.

He also announced that the Council constituted under the Department of Indigenous Affairs would be made more effective through regular meetings and greater empowerment.

The department, he said, should consult IFCSAP while identifying and prioritising projects, considering the organisation's understanding of the needs of indigenous faith communities.

Emphasising that development and technological advancement should not come at the cost of cultural identity, CM Khandu urged the younger generation to remain connected to their roots, languages, customs, faiths and traditions.

He also called upon different communities to understand and respect one another's belief systems and cultural practices.

Stressing peaceful coexistence, the Chief Minister said the preservation of indigenous faiths must go hand in hand with respect for other religions and cautioned against the misuse of social media and technology to create misunderstandings among communities.

Chief Minister Khandu said cultural preservation could not depend on legislation alone and required active participation from individuals, community organisations and faith leaders.

He also referred to the research and documentation work being undertaken by the RIWATCH Institute on the traditions of the Mishmi community.

The Chief Minister also added that discussions were underway on a proposal to establish an international tribal learning centre or university in Arunachal Pradesh, expressing hope that it could be brought before the Assembly next year.

On East Kameng's development, CM Khandu said 30 projects, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 340 crore, had been dedicated to the people through foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies.

He expressed hope that the festival would provide participating youths an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the indigenous games, faiths, traditions and diverse cultural practices of Arunachal Pradesh.