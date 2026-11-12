MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the season of giving begins, national nonprofit unveils interactive“Pack-A-Plane” campaign to help fund flights for families in need

Las Vegas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIRACLE FLIGHTS EXPANDS FINANCIAL ELIGIBILITY TO HELP MORE CHILDREN ACCESS CRITICAL MEDICAL CARE NATIONWIDE

As the season of giving begins, national nonprofit unveils interactive“Pack-A-Plane” campaign to help fund flights for families in need

Nov. 12, 2026 - As the holiday giving season gets underway, Miracle Flights, a national nonprofit providing free commercial flights to children in need of specialized medical care, announced a significant expansion of its financial eligibility guidelines, increasing the income threshold from 300% to approximately 370% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), with rounded income limits to simplify eligibility calculations. The change will allow more families nationwide to qualify for free medical transportation, helping remove a critical financial barrier between children and the specialized care they need.

Under the new guidelines, a family of three earning up to $102,000 annually may now qualify for free medical flights, compared with the previous income limit of $82,000 an increase of $20,000 that extends eligibility to families who previously fell outside the program's financial requirements.

The expansion addresses a significant challenge facing families whose children require specialized medical treatment far from home. Even with health insurance, the cost of traveling to appointments, surgeries and ongoing treatment can place a substantial financial burden on families, particularly those requiring repeated trips. By increasing its eligibility threshold, Miracle Flights aims to reach more working families who previously earned too much to qualify for assistance but still struggle to afford medical travel.

"For 41 years, we've helped families overcome the distance between their children and the medical care they need," said Leslie Baron-Mosley, CEO of Miracle Flights. "By expanding eligibility, we're opening the door to more families who previously fell just outside our guidelines. No family should have to choose between financial stability and getting their child the care they need."

To help support this expanded access, Miracle Flights is launching Pack-A-Plane, an interactive online fundraising campaign inviting supporters to sponsor seats aboard a virtual aircraft, Flight MF41, in honor of the organization's 41st anniversary. Donors can watch the plane fill in real time as contributions move the campaign toward its $41,000 fundraising goal. Miracle Flights is also pursuing a matching gift partner that could double the campaign's impact, bringing the potential fundraising total to $82,000.

To learn more about eligibility and apply for flight assistance, visit MiracleFlights.org. Supporters can sponsor a seat aboard Flight MF41 at miracleflights.org/pack-a-plane/

For family stories, campaign updates and ways to get involved, follow Miracle Flights on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Miracle Flights

For 41 years, Miracle Flights has provided free commercial air travel for children ages 0–17 who need specialized medical care far from home. Through financial-need eligibility, we connect families with board-certified medical providers and accredited treatment facilities across the United States. Since 1985, Miracle Flights has covered more than 100 million miles helping families reach the care they need.

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Miracle Flights

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Miracle Flights

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