Padilla Relocates Richmond Office To Canal Crossing In Shockoe Slip

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agency's first Richmond relocation in 26 years reflects its commitment to the city and vision for the future

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Padilla, an integrated public relations and communications agency, has moved its Richmond, Virginia, office to Canal Crossing in the historic Shockoe Slip neighborhood.

The decision to remain in downtown Richmond reflects Padilla's deep commitment to the city's business and cultural communities and its continued support for the revitalization of its historic commercial districts. The move to Shockoe Slip places the agency in a neighborhood that is creating new opportunities for businesses and residents while preserving the city's unique character.

The Richmond office relocation represents a new chapter for Padilla, following the recent appointment of Julie Batliner as president. Drawing on the agency's established strengths in strategic communications, creative, digital marketing and generative engine optimization (GEO), Batliner is leading Padilla into its next phase of growth and innovation.

“Richmond has played an important role in Padilla's history, with the agency building longstanding relationships with local businesses, cultural institutions and organizations that contribute to the region's visibility and vitality,” said Batliner.“I'm excited to be part of this milestone move and what it means for our Richmond team. It's an opportunity to build on our legacy, strengthen partnerships and create new possibilities for our employees and clients across our network.”

Padilla's History and New Office in Richmond

Richmond is one of seven U.S. cities where Padilla operates and serves as a hub for specialists in public relations, corporate communications, paid media, web development, social media and brand strategy through its brand consultancy, Joe Smith. The agency's Richmond roots date to 1996, when Carter Ryley Thomas Public Relations and Marketing (CRT) was established. The firm became CRT/tanaka in 2005 and was acquired by Padilla Speer Beardsley, now known as Padilla, in 2013.

Padilla's new office is located at Canal Crossing, 115 S. 15th St., Suite 202, Richmond, VA 23219. The property is just one block from Main Street Station and next to Richmond's historic Triple Crossing, where three major railroad lines meet. Designed to encourage creativity, connection and collaboration, it features a custom buildout developed with ENV Architecture + Design. The space showcases pieces from local artists and three large-scale murals of Richmond's surrounding historic neighborhoods.

Padilla's recent clients in the greater Richmond region include Richmond Region Tourism, Science Museum of Virginia, the Valentine, Tredegar, UVA Health and Virginia Lottery.

About Padilla

Padilla is a full-service integrated communications and public relations agency that helps brands and organizations lead through change and transformation with strategically creative communications. Our expertise spans brand strategy, digital marketing, media relations, crisis management, social media, creative services, paid media and advertising, research and insights, and generative engine optimization (GEO). Specialized offerings include Padilla GEO 3DTM, designed to improve visibility and authority in AI-driven search, and PadillaPrepTM, our executive leadership communications coaching program.

We bring deep sector expertise in agriculture and environmental sciences, consumer, food, beverage and nutrition, health, technology, and financial services, with work consistently recognized by leading industry awards.

Padilla operates in seven cities in the U.S. through its family of brands, including SHIFT Communications, FoodMinds and Joe Smith brand consultancy. Padilla is an AVENIR GLOBAL company and a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group. Transform with purpose at PadillaCo.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Julie Behr,...