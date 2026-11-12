New York, USA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCMA Targeted Therapies Competitive Landscape Analysis: 100+ Pipeline Therapies Driving Innovation in Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

The BCMA targeted therapies competitive landscape report delivers important insights into approved as well as ongoing research on 100+ pipeline BCMA targeted therapies, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's BCMA Targeted Therapies Competitive Landscape 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of approved and pipeline BCMA targeted therapies across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. It also includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and FDA and EMA regulatory pathways, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies in the BCMA targeted therapies domain.

Stuti Mahajan, Functional Head of Consulting at DelveInsight, said that BCMA-targeted therapies have emerged as a key treatment approach in multiple myeloma, with CAR-T cell therapies and bispecific antibodies demonstrating meaningful clinical activity, particularly in heavily pretreated patients. However, challenges related to treatment resistance, relapse, toxicity, manufacturing complexity, and patient access remain. The pipeline is increasingly focused on improving durability of response, safety, and treatment accessibility through next-generation BCMA-targeting approaches and alternative modalities.

Key Takeaways from the BCMA Targeted Therapies Competitive Landscape Report



DelveInsight's BCMA targeted therapies competitive landscape and clinical trial analysis report presents a robust market with over 80+ active players developing more than 100+ pipeline BCMA targeted therapies.

Key BCMA targeted therapies companies, such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Cartesian Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Sana Biotechnology, Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, Qilu Pharmaceutical, UCB Biopharma, Gilead Sciences, AbelZeta Pharma, Nexcella Inc., Ichnos Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Umoja Biopharma, Cullinan Therapeutics, AbbVie, Vyriad, Inc., Innovent Biologics, Inc, Dispatch Biotherapeutics, CARsgen Therapeutics, and others, are evaluating new BCMA targeted therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline BCMA targeted therapies, such as AZD0120, Descartes-08, CB-011, SYS6020, SG227, CM336, QLS4131, Cizutamig, Anito-cel, C-CAR168, NXC-201, ISB 2001, Ramantamig, HDP-101, UB-VV500, Velinotamig, Etentamig, VV169, IBI300, DISP-10, KJ-C2632, and others, are in different phases of BCMA targeted therapies clinical trials.

Approximately 8+ BCMA targeted therapies are in the late stage of development, whereas 35+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development. Key indications for BCMA targeted therapies under development include Multiple myeloma, Myasthenia gravis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Systemic Sclerosis and others.

Why the BCMA Targeted Therapies Landscape is Changing Now?

The BCMA-targeted therapies landscape is changing rapidly due to advances in multiple myeloma treatment, increasing adoption of novel immunotherapies, and the growing need for effective options for patients with relapsed or refractory disease. While BCMA-directed therapies, including ADCs, bispecific antibodies, and CAR T-cell therapies, have demonstrated significant clinical potential, treatment resistance, disease relapse, antigen escape, and variable response durability continue to create unmet medical needs. These challenges are driving the development of next-generation BCMA-targeted agents, combination regimens, and alternative treatment sequences aimed at improving response rates, prolonging remission, and overcoming resistance. Furthermore, the emergence of off-the-shelf bispecific antibodies, advancements in CAR T-cell manufacturing, and efforts to expand treatment into earlier lines are reshaping the competitive landscape. As clinical evidence matures and regulatory approvals broaden treatment options, competition among established therapies and emerging pipeline candidates is intensifying, positioning BCMA-targeted approaches as a key area of innovation in multiple myeloma management.

Recent Developments in the BCMA Targeted Therapies Treatment Space



In October 2026, Pfizer Inc. announced topline results from the Phase III MagnetisMM-32 study evaluating ELREXFIO® (elranatamab) as monotherapy in adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who received at least one prior line of treatment with anti-CD38 therapy (daratumumab or isatuximab) and lenalidomide.

In October 2026, AbbVie announced the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for etentamig, a second-generation BCMA x CD3 bispecific antibody T-cell engager administered intravenously for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

In September 2026, IASO Biotechnology announced the presentation of first-in-human (FIH) Phase I clinical data for IASO206, its internally developed BCMA-targeted in vivo CAR-T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) at the 2026 International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting.

In September 2026, Vyriad, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a clinical trial of VV169, an off-the-shelf, in vivo CAR T cell therapy targeting BCMA in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

In June 2026, Caribou Biosciences reported longer follow-up data for the ongoing CaMMouflage phase I trial of CB-011, the Company's off-the-shelf BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy, being evaluated for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM).

In May 2026, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive results from the Phase I/II LINKER-AL2 trial evaluating Lynozyfic (linvoseltamab) in adults with second-line-plus systemic amyloid light chain (AL) amyloidosis, which will be featured in an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2026 Annual Meeting.

In May 2026, Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has agreed with K2 HealthVentures LLC, an alternative investment firm that provides flexible, long-term financing solutions in life sciences, to provide a credit facility of up to USD 150 million, including an initial USD 50 million tranche. The proceeds from the initial tranche under the credit facility are expected to allow the Company to accelerate the ongoing investment in the commercial launch preparation activities for Descartes-08 in myasthenia gravis (MG) and myositis and to extend cash runway into 2028.

In April 2026, Pfizer Inc. announced positive topline results from the Phase III MagnetisMM-5 study evaluating ELREXFIO (elranatamab) as monotherapy in adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who received at least one prior line of treatment. The study demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS), as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR), versus standard-of-care daratumumab plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone (DPd). The safety and tolerability of ELREXFIO was consistent with its known safety profile.

In April 2026, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Arcellx, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Gilead acquired Arcellx for USD 115 per share in cash, plus one non‐transferable contingent value right (CVR) of USD 5 per share, representing a total implied equity value of approximately USD 7.8 billion at the time of closing. The acquisition builds on Kite, a Gilead Company, and Arcellx's successful collaboration and provides Gilead with full control of anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito‐cel), an investigational BCMA‐directed CAR T‐cell therapy for multiple myeloma.

In March 2026, Keymed Biosciences Inc. announced that its NewCo partner Ouro Medicines has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Gilead Sciences. Gilead will acquire Ouro Medicines for up to USD 2.175 billion, with Keymed set to receive approximately USD 320 million as a shareholder. The transaction accelerates global development of CM336/OM336, a potential best-in-class T-cell engager (TCE) for autoimmune diseases, with tiered royalties now fulfilled by Gilead.

In March 2026, Caribou Biosciences, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to CB-011 for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM). CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy, is being evaluated in the company's ongoing open-label, multicenter CaMMouflage phase I clinical trial evaluating patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM). In January 2026, Innovent Biologics, Inc. announced that its anti-GPRC5D/BCMA/CD3 tri-specific antibody IBI3003 has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This designation applies to the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) in patients who have received four or more lines of previous anti-myeloma therapies that include at least a proteasome inhibitor (PI), an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

Approved BCMA Targeted Therapies Drug Profile Analysis

LYNOZYFIC: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

LYNOZYFIC (linvoseltamab-gcpt) is a bispecific B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed CD3 T-cell engager approved by the U.S. FDA in 2025 for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least four previous lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. It is the first FDA-approved BCMA×CD3 bispecific antibody to offer dosing every two weeks beginning at week 14, with the option to extend the dosing interval to every four weeks in patients who achieve a very good partial response (VGPR) or better after completing at least 24 weeks of treatment.

ELREXFIO: Pfizer

Elranatamab is another bispecific T-cell engager antibody that targets both BCMA and CD3. According to its FDA-approved prescribing information, the drug binds to BCMA expressed on multiple myeloma cells and CD3 receptors on T cells, bringing the T cells into close proximity with malignant plasma cells that express BCMA. This interaction facilitates T-cell-mediated destruction of tumor cells. Elranatamab is administered through subcutaneous injection.

Find out more about approved BCMA targeted therapies @ FDA-approved BCMA Targeted Therapies

Snapshot of the Pipeline BCMA Targeted Therapies in the Report

Drug Name Company Phase Indication RoA AZD0120 Astrazeneca III Multiple myeloma IV Descartes-08 Cartesian Therapeutics III Myasthenia gravis IV QLS4131 Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. II Malignant Plasma Cell Neoplasms SC SYS6020 CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. I Myasthenia gravis IV CB-011 Caribou Biosciences I Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) IV SG227 Sana Biotechnology Preclinical Multiple myeloma Unspecified

Scope of the BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key BCMA Targeted Therapies Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Cartesian Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Sana Biotechnology, Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, Qilu Pharmaceutical, UCB Biopharma, Gilead Sciences, AbelZeta Pharma, Nexcella Inc., Ichnos Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Umoja Biopharma, Cullinan Therapeutics, AbbVie, Vyriad, Inc., Innovent Biologics, Inc, Dispatch Biotherapeutics, CARsgen Therapeutics and others. Key Pipeline BCMA Targeted Therapies: AZD0120, Descartes-08, CB-011, SYS6020, SG227, CM336, QLS4131, Cizutamig, Anito-cel, C-CAR168, NXC-201, ISB 2001, Ramantamig, HDP-101, UB-VV500, Velinotamig, Etentamig, VV169, IBI300, DISP-10, KJ-C2632, and others.

Frequently Asked Questions from the BCMA-Targeted Therapies Competitive Landscape Report



How is AI transforming the BCMA-targeted therapies clinical trial landscape and competitive intelligence?

Which pharmaceutical companies and investigational therapies are leading the race to develop next-generation BCMA-targeted treatments for multiple myeloma?

How do competing BCMA-targeted therapies compare in clinical efficacy, safety, tolerability, durability of response, and overall survival?

Which emerging BCMA-targeting modalities and treatment innovations, including CAR T-cell therapies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates, could reshape the future of multiple myeloma care?

How can AI identify emerging clinical trial trends, competitor milestones, regulatory developments, and potential market disruptions in the BCMA-targeted therapy landscape?

Where are the biggest unmet medical needs and opportunities for differentiation in the BCMA-targeted therapies market, particularly in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma? How can AI-driven insights help pharmaceutical leaders make smarter clinical development, investment, licensing, and strategic partnering decisions in the evolving BCMA-targeted therapies market?

Table of Contents

1. BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline Report Introduction 2. BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline: Overview 4. BCMA Targeted Therapies Marketed Drugs 4.1. LYNOZYFIC: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 5. BCMA Targeted Therapies Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. AZD0120: AstraZeneca 8. BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. CB-011: Caribou Biosciences 10. BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1. SG227: Sana Biotechnology 11. BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the BCMA Targeted Therapies Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Unmet Needs 15. BCMA Targeted Therapies Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Appendix

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